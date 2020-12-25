Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Strange Condition Pete Yorn, Lirik Lagu Strange Condition

Simak, chord gitar Strange Condition dinyanyikan Pete Yorn. Termasuk, lirik lagu Strange Condition dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pete Yorn.

Ilustrasi. Chord Strange Condition dinyanyikan Pete Yorn, serta lirik lagu Strange Condition. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Strange Condition dinyanyikan Pete Yorn.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Strange Condition dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pete Yorn.

[Verse]
A             F#m
Read me the letter, baby
D                       A
do not leave out the words
              F#m                   D               A
Stories and cigarettes ruined lives of lesser girls
                  E                        D  A
and I wanna know, ?cos I want you to know
       C#m                D      C#m           D
and it?s a strange condition, a day in prison
       C#m                           D                Bm     E
it?s got me out of my head and I don?t know what I came for
G               Em           C                 G
Send me the money, baby, do not leave the wage
  Em                   C                    G
You know you?re the best thing ever to come out of this place
D                   C                    G
hey I want you to know, ?cos I wanna know
           Bm           C        Bm           C
and it?s a strange condition, a day in prison
      Bm                           C                   Bm
it?s got me out of my head and I don?t know what I came for
Am               D   C
I want you to know
G     Em     C     G     Em     C     G     D
          Bm            C        Bm           C
and it?s a strange condition, a day in prison
      Bm                           C                   Bm
it?s got me out of my head and I don?t know what I came for
Am               D     C               D
I want you to know, I want you to know
   G               Em            C               G
so leave out the others, baby, say I?m the only one
Em              C                    G
cut out the uniforms and settle with the sun
D                   C                    G
hey I want you to know, ?cos I wanna know
         Bm             C       Bm            C
and it?s a strange condition, a day in prison
     Bm                             C                  Bm
it?s got me out of my head and I don?t know what I came for
D                 C
I want you to know...

Itulah, chord gitar Strange Condition dinyanyikan Pete Yorn, serta lirik lagu Strange Condition dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pete Yorn.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
