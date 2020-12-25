Chord Gitar Lagu Strange Condition Pete Yorn, Lirik Lagu Strange Condition

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Strange Condition dinyanyikan Pete Yorn.

lirik lagu Strange Condition dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pete Yorn.

[Verse]

A F#m Read me the letter, baby

D A do not leave out the words

F#m D A Stories and cigarettes ruined lives of lesser girls

E D A and I wanna know, ?cos I want you to know

C#m D C#m D and it?s a strange condition, a day in prison

C#m D Bm E it?s got me out of my head and I don?t know what I came for

G Em C G Send me the money, baby, do not leave the wage

Em C G You know you?re the best thing ever to come out of this place

D C G hey I want you to know, ?cos I wanna know

Bm C Bm C and it?s a strange condition, a day in prison

Bm C Bm it?s got me out of my head and I don?t know what I came for

Am D C I want you to know

G Em C G Em C G D

Bm C Bm C and it?s a strange condition, a day in prison

Bm C Bm it?s got me out of my head and I don?t know what I came for

Am D C D I want you to know, I want you to know

G Em C G so leave out the others, baby, say I?m the only one

Em C G cut out the uniforms and settle with the sun

D C G hey I want you to know, ?cos I wanna know

Bm C Bm C and it?s a strange condition, a day in prison

Bm C Bm it?s got me out of my head and I don?t know what I came for