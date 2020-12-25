Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Take Me Home Country Road John Denver, Lirik Lagu Take Me Home Country Road
Chord gitar Take Me Home Country Road dinyanyikan John Denver, serta lirik lagu Take Me Home Country Road dalam kunci gitar atau chord John Denver
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Take Me Home Country Road dinyanyikan John Denver.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Take Me Home Country Road dalam kunci gitar atau chord John Denver.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Jaga Selalu Hatimu Seventeen dan Lirik Lagu Jaga Selalu Hatimu
Intro :
G G/D x4
G Em D C G
Almost Heaven, West Virginia, Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River.
G Em D C
Life is old there, older than the trees, younger than the mountains, blowin'
G
like a breeze.
Reff :
G D7 Em C
Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong
G D C G
West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.
G Em D C G
All my memories gather 'round her, miner's lady, stranger to blue water.
G Em D C G
Dark and dusty, painted on the sky, misty taste of moonshine, teardrop in my eye.
Reff :
G D7 Em C
Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong
G D C G
West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.
[Bridge]
Em D/F# G
I hear her voice, in the mornin' hour she calls me.
C G D
The radio reminds me of my home far away.
Em F C G
And drivin' down the road I get a feelin' that I should have been home
D D7
yesterday, yesterday.
Reff :
G D7 Em C
Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong
G D C G
West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.
Reff :
G D7 Em C
Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong
G D C G
West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.
Outro
D G
Take me home, (down) country roads.
D G
Take me home, (down) country roads.
Itulah, chord gitar Take Me Home Country Road dinyanyikan John Denver, serta lirik lagu Take Me Home Country Road dalam kunci gitar atau chord John Denver. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
chord gitar Take Me Home Country Road
chord Take Me Home Country Road
Take Me Home Country Road chord
Take Me Home Country Road
kunci gitar Take Me Home Country Road
lirik lagu Take Me Home Country Road
chord John Denver
John Denver
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
Almost Heaven
Country Roads take me home
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Aint Gonna Lose You Brett Dennen, Lirik Lagu Aint Gonna Lose You
|Chord Gitar Lagu Haruskah Berakhir Ridho Rhoma, Lirik Lagu Haruskah Berakhir
|Chord Gitar Lagu O Holy Night Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu O Holy Night
|Chord Gitar Lagu Muara Kasih Bunda Erie Suzan, Lirik Lagu Muara Kasih Bunda
|Chord Gitar Lagu Remember To Forget Passenger, Lirik Lagu Remember to Forget