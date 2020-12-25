Chord Gitar Lagu Take Me Home Country Road John Denver, Lirik Lagu Take Me Home Country Road 

Breaking News:

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Take Me Home Country Road dinyanyikan John Denver.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Take Me Home Country Road dalam kunci gitar atau chord John Denver.

Intro :
G G/D x4

G          Em           D                      C                                      G
Almost Heaven, West Virginia, Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River.
G                              Em                               D                                                 C
Life is old there, older than the trees, younger than the mountains, blowin'
               G
like a breeze.

Reff :
                G                          D7                   Em            C
Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong
            G                               D                         C                          G
West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.

G                             Em                    D                            C                            G
All my memories gather 'round her, miner's lady, stranger to blue water.
G                          Em                               D                                            C                          G
Dark and dusty, painted on the sky, misty taste of moonshine, teardrop in my eye.

Reff :
                  G                       D7                   Em           C
Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong
            G                              D                         C                           G
West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.

[Bridge]
Em             D/F#                  G
I hear her voice, in the mornin' hour she calls me.
        C           G                              D
The radio reminds me of my home far away.
         Em                        F                    C                     G
And drivin' down the road I get a feelin' that I should have been home
D                             D7
yesterday, yesterday.

Reff :
                G                          D7                  Em              C
Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong
          G                               D                          C                          G
West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.

Reff :
                G                         D7                   Em           C
Country Roads, take me home, to the place I belong
            G                               D                        C                          G
West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.

Outro
                 D                                      G
Take me home, (down) country roads.
                 D                                     G
Take me home, (down) country roads.

Itulah, chord gitar Take Me Home Country Road dinyanyikan John Denver, serta lirik lagu Take Me Home Country Road dalam kunci gitar atau chord John Denver. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
