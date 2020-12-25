Chord Gitar Lagu Take Me To Your Heart Michael Learns to Rock, Lirik Lagu Take Me To Your Heart

Ilustrasi. chord gitar Take Me To Your Heart dinyanyikan Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) serta lirik lagu Take Me To Your Heart.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Take Me to Your Heart dinyanyikan Michael Learns to Rock atau MLTR.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Take Me to Your Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Michael Learns to Rock atau MLTR.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Amung Lathi Happy Asmara, Lirik Lagu Amung Lathi

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Seharusnya Aku Elsa Pitaloka, Streaming MP3 Seharusnya Aku

D Bm

Hiding from the rain and snow

G D

Trying to forget but I won't let go

D Bm

Looking at a crowded street

G A

Listening to my own heart beat

D Bm G D

So many people all around the world

D Bm A

Tell me where do I find someone like you girl

*

D Bm

Take me to your heart take me to your soul

G A

Give me your hand before I'm old

D Bm

Show me what love is - haven't got a clue

G A

Show me that wonders can be true

Bm G

They say nothing lasts forever

A

We're only here today

Bm G

Love is now or never

A

Bring me far away

D Bm

Take me to your heart take me to your soul

A

Give me your hand and hold me

D Bm

Show me what love is - be my guiding star

A Bm D

It's easy take me to your heart

Standing on a mountain high

Looking at the moon through a clear blue sky

I should go and see some friends

But they don't really comprehend

Don't need too much talking without saying anything

All I need is someone who makes me wanna sing

Kembali ke *

Itulah, chord gitar Take Me to Your Heart dinyanyikan Michael Learns to Rock atau MLTR, serta lirik lagu Take Me to Your Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Michael Learns to Rock atau MLTR. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )