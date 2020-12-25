Chord Gitar Lagu Take Me To Your Heart Michael Learns to Rock, Lirik Lagu Take Me To Your Heart

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Take Me To Your Heart Michael Learns to Rock
chord gitar Take Me To Your Heart dinyanyikan Michael Learns to Rock atau MLTR, lirik lagu Take Me To Your Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord MLTR.
chord gitar Take Me to Your Heart dinyanyikan Michael Learns to Rock atau MLTR.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Take Me to Your Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Michael Learns to Rock atau MLTR.
D Bm
Hiding from the rain and snow
G D
Trying to forget but I won't let go
D Bm
Looking at a crowded street
G A
Listening to my own heart beat
D Bm G D
So many people all around the world
D Bm A
Tell me where do I find someone like you girl
*
D Bm
Take me to your heart take me to your soul
G A
Give me your hand before I'm old
D Bm
Show me what love is - haven't got a clue
G A
Show me that wonders can be true
Bm G
They say nothing lasts forever
A
We're only here today
Bm G
Love is now or never
A
Bring me far away
D Bm
Take me to your heart take me to your soul
A
Give me your hand and hold me
D Bm
Show me what love is - be my guiding star
A Bm D
It's easy take me to your heart
Standing on a mountain high
Looking at the moon through a clear blue sky
I should go and see some friends
But they don't really comprehend
Don't need too much talking without saying anything
All I need is someone who makes me wanna sing
Kembali ke *
