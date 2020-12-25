Chord Gitar Lagu To The Sea Ray LaMontagne, Lirik Lagu To The Sea

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar To The Sea dinyanyikan Ray LaMontagne.

[Intro]

D

[Verse]

D G I'll be waiting in the car

D G Don't forget the camera

F A D G If you wouldn't mind, could you find my yellow shoes

F A D G I think they're under the stairs

A D G A Fa la la la fa la

[Verse]

D G Through the hills and country side

D G Waving at the passers by

F A There's old Tom in a coat and tie

D G Looking every ounce the prince

F A D G His bike up against the fence

A D G Fa la la la fa la

A Fa la la la fa la

[Chorus]

G D G D We drove to the sea

G D G D Where water is green

G D And the clouds and the blue

A G C G Through shadows of me and you

D G D The shells that we found in the sand

G D G D The moment we held in our hands

G D A G You were making me laugh, it was easier then

E When

A But, but then again

[Verse]

D G I'll be dozing over there

D G Cozy in my folding chair

F A Watching seabirds in the air

D G as they circle the sun

F A D G Seabirds they suffer no one

A D G Fa la la la fa la

A Fa la la la fa la

[Chorus]

G D G D We drove to the sea

G D G D Where water is green

G D And the clouds and the blue

A G C G Through shadows of me and you

D G D The shells that we found in the sand

G D G D The moment we held in our hands

G D A G You were making me smile, it was easier then

E When

A But, but then again

[Bridge]

G F# B All of the questions in my head

E I'll paint them red

B Put them to bed

G F# B All of the voices in my mind

E Hard and unkind

B G Leave them behind (leave them behind)

[Chorus]

D G D As we drove to the sea

G D G D Where water is green

G D And the clouds and the blue

A G Through shadows of me and you

D G D The shells that we found in the sand

G D G D The moment we held in our hands

G D A G You were making me laugh, it was easier then

E When

A But, but then again

[Verse]

D G I'll be waiting in the car

D G Don't forget the camera

F A D G If you wouldn't mind, could you find my yellow shoes

F A D G I think they're under the stairs

[Outro]

A D G A Fa la la la fa la

A D G A Fa la la la fa la

A D G A Fa la la la fa la