Chord Gitar Lagu To The Sea Ray LaMontagne, Lirik Lagu To The Sea

[Intro] D [Verse] D G I'll be waiting in the car D G Don't forget the camera F A D G If you wouldn't mind, could you find my yellow shoes F A D G I think they're under the stairs A D G A Fa la la la fa la [Verse] D G Through the hills and country side D G Waving at the passers by F A There's old Tom in a coat and tie D G Looking every ounce the prince F A D G His bike up against the fence A D G Fa la la la fa la A Fa la la la fa la [Chorus] G D G D We drove to the sea G D G D Where water is green G D And the clouds and the blue A G C G Through shadows of me and you D G D The shells that we found in the sand G D G D The moment we held in our hands G D A G You were making me laugh, it was easier then E When A But, but then again [Verse] D G I'll be dozing over there D G Cozy in my folding chair F A Watching seabirds in the air D G as they circle the sun F A D G Seabirds they suffer no one A D G Fa la la la fa la A Fa la la la fa la [Chorus] G D G D We drove to the sea G D G D Where water is green G D And the clouds and the blue A G C G Through shadows of me and you D G D The shells that we found in the sand G D G D The moment we held in our hands G D A G You were making me smile, it was easier then E When A But, but then again [Bridge] G F# B All of the questions in my head E I'll paint them red B Put them to bed G F# B All of the voices in my mind E Hard and unkind B G Leave them behind (leave them behind) [Chorus] D G D As we drove to the sea G D G D Where water is green G D And the clouds and the blue A G Through shadows of me and you D G D The shells that we found in the sand G D G D The moment we held in our hands G D A G You were making me laugh, it was easier then E When A But, but then again [Verse] D G I'll be waiting in the car D G Don't forget the camera F A D G If you wouldn't mind, could you find my yellow shoes F A D G I think they're under the stairs [Outro] A D G A Fa la la la fa la A D G A Fa la la la fa la A D G A Fa la la la fa la A D Fa la la la fa la
Itulah, chord gitar To The Sea dinyanyikan Ray LaMontagne, serta lirik lagu To The Sea dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ray LaMontagn.
