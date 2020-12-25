Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 Make You Mine Remix PUBLIC, Streaming MP3 Make You Mine Remix
Simak, download lagu MP3 Make You Mine Remix dinyanyikan PUBLIC di Spotify. Kamu bisa streaming MP3 Make You Mine Remix ( Habitat Remix ).
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, download lagu MP3 Make You Mine Remix ( Habitat Remix ) dinyanyikan PUBLIC di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Make You Mine Remix ( Habitat Remix ).
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Berikut, lirik lagu Make You Mine Remix ( Habitat Remix ) MP3 dinyanyikan PUBLIC.
Well, I will call you darlin' and everything will be okay
'Cause I know that I am yours and you are mine
Doesn't matter anyway
In the night, we'll take a walk, it's nothing funny
Just to talk
Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
Until I make you mine
Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
Until I make you mine
Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
Until I make you mine
Well, I have called you darlin' and I'll say it again, again
So kiss me 'til I'm sorry, babe, that you are gone and I'm a mess
And I'll hurt you and you'll hurt me and we'll say things we can't repeat
Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
Until I make you mine
Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
Until I make you mine
download lagu MP3 Make You Mine Remix
download lagu Make You Mine Remix
download Make You Mine Remix
download MP3 Make You Mine Remix
streaming MP3 Make You Mine Remix
Make You Mine Remix
Habitat Remix
download lagu PUBLIC
download MP3 PUBLIC
PUBLIC MP3
PUBLIC Spotify
PUBLIC
download lagu
download MP3
streaming MP3
Spotify
Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
Until I make you mine
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Download Lagu MP3 Pergi Hilang dan Lupakan Happy Asmara, Streaming MP3 Pergi Hilang dan Lupakan
|Download Lagu MP3 Orang yang Paling Kubenci RAN, Streaming MP3 Orang Yang Paling Kubenci
|Download Lagu MP3 Tembang Tresno Nella Kharisma, Lirik Lagu Tembang Tresno
|Download Lagu MP3 Banyu Langit Eny Sagita, Streaming MP3 Banyu Langit
|Download Lagu MP3 Terserah Lina Geboy, Streaming MP3 Terserah