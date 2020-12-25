Download Lagu MP3 Make You Mine Remix PUBLIC, Streaming MP3 Make You Mine Remix

Breaking News:

Ilustrasi PUBLIC. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, download lagu MP3 Make You Mine Remix ( Habitat Remix ) dinyanyikan PUBLIC di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Make You Mine Remix ( Habitat Remix ).

Berikut, lirik lagu Make You Mine Remix ( Habitat Remix ) MP3 dinyanyikan PUBLIC.

Well, I will call you darlin' and everything will be okay
'Cause I know that I am yours and you are mine
Doesn't matter anyway
In the night, we'll take a walk, it's nothing funny
Just to talk

Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
Until I make you mine

Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
Until I make you mine

Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
Until I make you mine

Well, I have called you darlin' and I'll say it again, again
So kiss me 'til I'm sorry, babe, that you are gone and I'm a mess
And I'll hurt you and you'll hurt me and we'll say things we can't repeat

Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
Until I make you mine

Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
You know that I won't stop until I make you mine
Until I make you mine

Put your hand in mine
You know that I want to be with you all the time
Until I make you mine
Penulis: Noval Andriansyah
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
