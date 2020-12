Chord Gitar Lagu Bring It On Home To Me The Animals, Lirik Lagu Bring It On Home To Me

**

G D7

If you ever change your mind

G G7 C

About leaving, leaving me behind

G C

Oh, bring it to me, bring your sweet loving

D7 G C G D7

Bring it on home to me, oh yeah

G D7

You know I laughed, when you left

G G7 C

But now I know I've only hurt myself

G C

Oh, bring it to me, bring your sweet loving

D7 G C G D7

Bring it on home to me, yeah, yeah, yeah

G D7

I'll give you jewelry, money too

G G7 C

and that's not all, all I'll do for you

G C

Oh, bring it to me, bring your sweet loving

D7 G C G D7

Bring it on home to me, yeah, yeah, yeah

G D7

You know I'll always be your slave

G G7 C

Until I'm dead and buried in my grave

G C

Oh, bring it to me, bring your sweet loving

D7 G C G D7

Bring it on home to me, yeah, yeah, yeah

G D7

If you ever change your mind

G G7 C

About leaving, leaving me behind

G C

Oh, bring it to me, bring your sweet loving

D7 G C G D7

Bring it on home to me, yeah, yeah, yeah



