Chord Gitar Lagu Heavens on Fire The Radio Dept, Lirik Lagu Heavens on Fire

Intro

D Em D Bm D x2

Verse

Em D Bm D

When I look at you, heaven's on Fire

Em D Bm D

I wish I didn't know you better, but it's pointless

A D A Bm

One look at you, and heaven's on Fire

Em D Bm D x2

Em D Bm D

When I look at you, I reach for a piano wire

Em D Bm D

Fighting to keep it together, but it's pointless

A D A Bm

One look at you and heaven's on Fire,

A Em7

Heaven's on Fire

Chorus

G A

It seems like everyone is on your side

G

We're outnumbered by those who take no pride

A

In constantly moving against the tide

Charlatans just out of reach and out of time

Em D Bm D x2

Verse

Em D Bm D

I'm a little like you, ugly on the inside

Em D Bm D

But while I dive into the gritty, you just stand by

A D A Bm

One look at you, and the heaven's on Fire

A Em7

Heaven's on Fire

Chorus

G A

It seems like everyone is on your side

G

We're outnumbered by those who take no pride

A

In constantly moving against the tide

G A

Charlatans just out of reach and out of time

G A

Charlatans just out of reach and out of time

