Chord Gitar Lagu Heavens on Fire The Radio Dept, Lirik Lagu Heavens on Fire

Simak, chord gitar Heavens on Fire dinyanyikan The Radio Dept.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Heavens on Fire dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Radio Dept.
Intro
D Em D Bm D x2
Verse
Em D Bm D
When I look at you, heaven's on Fire
Em D Bm D
I wish I didn't know you better, but it's pointless
A D A Bm
One look at you, and heaven's on Fire
Em D Bm D x2
Em D Bm D
When I look at you, I reach for a piano wire
Em D Bm D
Fighting to keep it together, but it's pointless
A D A Bm
One look at you and heaven's on Fire,
A Em7
Heaven's on Fire
Chorus
G A
It seems like everyone is on your side
G
We're outnumbered by those who take no pride
A
In constantly moving against the tide
Charlatans just out of reach and out of time
Em D Bm D x2
Verse
Em D Bm D
I'm a little like you, ugly on the inside
Em D Bm D
But while I dive into the gritty, you just stand by
A D A Bm
One look at you, and the heaven's on Fire
A Em7
Heaven's on Fire
Chorus
G A
It seems like everyone is on your side
G
We're outnumbered by those who take no pride
A
In constantly moving against the tide
G A
Charlatans just out of reach and out of time
G A
Charlatans just out of reach and out of time
chord gitar Heavens on Fire dinyanyikan The Radio Dept serta lirik lagu Heavens on Fire
