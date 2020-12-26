Chord Gitar Lagu Heavens on Fire The Radio Dept, Lirik Lagu Heavens on Fire

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Heavens on Fire The Radio Dept

chord gitar Heavens on Fire dinyanyikan The Radio Dept.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Heavens on Fire dinyanyikan The Radio Dept.

Intro

D Em D Bm D x2

Verse
Em                     D   Bm               D
When I look at you, heaven's on Fire
Em                     D                     Bm        D
I wish I didn't know you better, but it's pointless
A                  D           A                 Bm
One look at you, and heaven's on Fire

Em D Bm D x2

Em                     D             Bm                 D
When I look at you, I reach for a piano wire
Em                     D                 Bm       D
Fighting to keep it together, but it's pointless
A                 D            A                Bm
One look at you and heaven's on Fire,
A                 Em7
Heaven's on Fire

Chorus
G                                                 A
It seems like everyone is on your side
                                                                G
We're outnumbered by those who take no pride
                                               A
In constantly moving against the tide

Charlatans just out of reach and out of time

Em D Bm D x2

Verse
Em                     D    Bm                   D
I'm a little like you, ugly on the inside
Em                    D                      Bm         D
But while I dive into the gritty, you just stand by
A                  D                  A                 Bm
One look at you, and the heaven's on Fire
A                  Em7
Heaven's on Fire

Chorus
G                                                 A
It seems like everyone is on your side
                                                               G
We're outnumbered by those who take no pride
                                                 A
In constantly moving against the tide
                                                     G               A
Charlatans just out of reach and out of time
                                                    G                A
Charlatans just out of reach and out of time

chord gitar Heavens on Fire dinyanyikan The Radio Dept serta lirik lagu Heavens on Fire

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
