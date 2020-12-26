Chord Gitar Lagu Home With You FKA Twigs, Lirik Lagu Home With You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Home With You dinyanyikan FKA Twigs.

lirik lagu Home With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord FKA Twigs.

Verse 1

E

F C

I'm so wired, fought it, seen it, tried it

E F

I die for you on my terms

C

When I get my lessons learned

E F

Apples, cherries, pain

C

Breathe in, breathe out, pain

C E

No, no, Novo-caine

E F

Still maintain my grace

Pre-Chorus

C

How come the more you have, the more that people want from you?

Dm Dm7

The more you burn away, the more the people earn from you

G

The more you pull away, the more that they depend on you

E F

I've never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi

C

So I wonder if your needs are even meant for me

E F

I wonder if you think that I could never raise you up

C

I wonder if you think that I could never help you fly

E F

Never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi

C

But I'd save a life if I thought it belonged to you

E F C Dm Dm7 Dm7/G

Mary Magdalene would never let her loved ones down

Chorus

I didn't know that you were lonely

If you'd have just told me, I'd be home with you

C G Am G

I didn't know that you were lonely

F Em D7 G C

If you'd have just told me, I'd be running down the hills to you

Verse 2

E F C

When I visual-ize, all I see is black (Onyx)

E F C

Ground me to the floor, just a little more (Get it, onyx)

E F C

I know I've been gone, you've been all alone

C

Stoking up the fire for you

E F C

Set the place a-light, call me late at night

C

And I'll be running home to you

Chorus

C G G7 Am G

I didn't know that you were lonely

F Em Dm7 G

If you'd have just told me, I'd be home with you

C G Am G

I didn't know that you were lonely

F Em Dm7 G C

If you'd have just told me, I'd be running down the hills to be with you

G Am G F

Em Dm7 G C

If you had told me, I'd be running down the hills to be with you

G Am G F Em

Dm7 G C

I'd be running down the hills to be with you

G Am G F Em

Fmaj7 G6 Cmaj7

And I'd have told you I was lonely too

Itulah, chord gitar Home With You dinyanyikan FKA Twigs, serta lirik lagu Home With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord FKA Twigs. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )