Chord Gitar Lagu Home With You FKA Twigs, Lirik Lagu Home With You
Simak, chord gitar Home With You dinyanyikan FKA Twigs. Termasuk, lirik lagu Home With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord FKA Twigs.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Home With You dinyanyikan FKA Twigs.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Home With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord FKA Twigs.
Verse 1
E
F C
I'm so wired, fought it, seen it, tried it
E F
I die for you on my terms
C
When I get my lessons learned
E F
Apples, cherries, pain
C
Breathe in, breathe out, pain
C E
No, no, Novo-caine
E F
Still maintain my grace
Pre-Chorus
C
How come the more you have, the more that people want from you?
Dm Dm7
The more you burn away, the more the people earn from you
G
The more you pull away, the more that they depend on you
E F
I've never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi
C
So I wonder if your needs are even meant for me
E F
I wonder if you think that I could never raise you up
C
I wonder if you think that I could never help you fly
E F
Never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi
C
But I'd save a life if I thought it belonged to you
E F C Dm Dm7 Dm7/G
Mary Magdalene would never let her loved ones down
Chorus
I didn't know that you were lonely
If you'd have just told me, I'd be home with you
C G Am G
I didn't know that you were lonely
F Em D7 G C
If you'd have just told me, I'd be running down the hills to you
Verse 2
E F C
When I visual-ize, all I see is black (Onyx)
E F C
Ground me to the floor, just a little more (Get it, onyx)
E F C
I know I've been gone, you've been all alone
C
Stoking up the fire for you
E F C
Set the place a-light, call me late at night
C
And I'll be running home to you
Chorus
C G G7 Am G
I didn't know that you were lonely
F Em Dm7 G
If you'd have just told me, I'd be home with you
C G Am G
I didn't know that you were lonely
F Em Dm7 G C
If you'd have just told me, I'd be running down the hills to be with you
G Am G F
Em Dm7 G C
If you had told me, I'd be running down the hills to be with you
G Am G F Em
Dm7 G C
I'd be running down the hills to be with you
G Am G F Em
Fmaj7 G6 Cmaj7
And I'd have told you I was lonely too
