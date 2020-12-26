Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Weak SWV, Lirik Lagu Weak
Simak, chord gitar Weak dinyanyikan SWV. Termasuk, lirik lagu Weak dalam kunci gitar atau chord SWV.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Weak dinyanyikan SWV.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Weak dalam kunci gitar atau chord SWV.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Bermalam Bintang Rebellion Rose dan Lirik Lagu Rebellion Rose
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Seharusnya Aku Elsa Pitaloka, Streaming MP3 Seharusnya Aku
[Intro]
F/A Gm Bb C F
[Verse 1]
F/A Bb
I don't know what it is that you've done to me...
F/A Bb
but it's caused me to act in such a crazy way.
F/A Bb
Whatever it is that you do when you do what you're doing...
F/A Bb C
it's a feeling I don't understand.
[Bridge]
Cm F
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time,
Bb
with thoughts of loving you on my mind.
Cm F
I can't figure out just what to do,
F C
when the cause and cure is you.
[Chorus]
Am Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm C Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
Dm Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
Em Am Dm Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F Gm Bb C F
I can't explain why your loving makes me weak.
[Verse 2]
F/A Bb
It's Time after time after time I've tried to fight it.
F/A Bb
But your love is strong it keeps on holding on.
F/A Bb
Resistance is down when you're around, starts fading.
F/A Bb C
In my condition I don't want to be alone.
[Bridge]
Cm F
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time,
Bb
with thoughts of loving you on my mind.
Cm F
I can't figure out just what to do,
F C
when the cause and cure is you.
[Chorus]
Am Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm C Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
Dm Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
Em Am Dm Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F Gm Bb C F
I can't explain why your loving makes me weak.
[Verse 3]
Gm Am
I try hard to fight it.
Bb C
No way can I deny it.
Gm AM
Your love's so sweet.
Bb C
It knocks me off my feet.
[Chorus] x2
Am Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm C Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
Dm Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
Em Am Dm Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F Gm Bb C F
I can't explain why your loving makes me weak.
Itulah, chord gitar Weak dinyanyikan SWV, serta lirik lagu Weak dalam kunci gitar atau chord SWV. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
Weak
chord Weak
chord gitar Weak
chord lagu Weak
Weak chord
kunci gitar Weak
lirik lagu Weak
SWV
SWV chord
chord SWV
chord gitar SWV
lirik lagu gitar SWV
chord
chord gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
kunci gitar
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Asuang Pintak Rang Tuo David Iztambul, Lirik Lagu Asuang Pintak Rang Tuo
|Chord Gitar Lagu Jalan Pulang Closehead, Lirik Lagu Jalan Pulang
|Chord Gitar Lagu Ini Gimana Le Kok Oom Manis Le atau Chord Gitar Kaka Main Salah Silet Open Up
|Chord Gitar Lagu Heavens on Fire The Radio Dept, Lirik Lagu Heavens on Fire
|Chord Gitar Lagu Bring It On Home To Me The Animals, Lirik Lagu Bring It On Home To Me