Chord Gitar Lagu Grace Kelly Mika, Lirik Lagu Grace Kelly

[Intro]

G

"I wanna talk to you."

D/F#

"The last time we talked, Mr. Smith, you reduced me to tears. I promise you it won't happen again."



[Verse 1]

G

Do I attract you?

D/F# G

Do I repulse you with my queasy smile?

G

Am I too dirty? Am I too flirty?

D/F# G

Do I like what you like?



G

I could be wholesome, I could be loathsome

D/F# G

I guess I'm a little bit shy

G

Why don't you like me, why don't you like me

N.C.

Without making me try?



[Pre-Chorus]

G Dm7

I tried to be like Grace Kelly, mm

Am7 Dsus4 D

But all her looks were too sad, ah

G Dm7

So I tried a little Freddie, mm

Am7 Dsus4 D

I've gone identity maaaaaaad!



[Chorus 1]

G

I could be brown, I could be blue

G Am7 G/B C

I could be violet sky

C Dsus4

I could be hurtful, I could be purple

D

I could be anything you like



G

Gotta be green, gotta be mean

G Am7 G/B C

Gotta be everything more

C D7sus4

Why don't you like me? Why don't you like me?

D7 G

Why don't you walk out the door!



[Hook]

N.C.

"Getting angry doesn't solve anything."



[Verse 2]

G

How can I help it, how can I help it

G Am7 G/B C

How can I help what you think?

C D7sus4

Hello my baby, hello my baby

D7 G

Putting my life on the brink



G

Why don't you like me, why don't you like me

G Am7 G/B C

Why don't you liiike yourself?

C D7sus4

Should I bend over? Should I look older

D7 G

Just to be put on your shelf?



[Pre-Chorus]

G Dm7

I tried to be like Grace Kelly, mm

Am7 Dsus4 D

But all her looks were too sad, ah

G Dm7

So I tried a little Freddie, mm

Am7 Dsus4 D

I've gone identity mad!



[Chorus 1]

G

I could be brown, I could be blue

G Am7 G/B C

I could be violet sky

C Dsus4

I could be hurtful, I could be purple

D

I could be anything you like



G

Gotta be green, gotta be mean

G Am7 G/B C

Gotta be everything more

C D7sus4

Why don't you like me? Why don't you like me?

D7 C

Why don't you walk out the door!



[Bridge]

Cm7 G C

Say what you want to satisfy yourself

Cm7 F G D/F# Em D A7/C#

But you only want what everybody else says you should want...

Dsus4 D

You want



[Chorus 1]

G

I could be brown, I could be blue

G Am7 G/B C

I could be violet sky

C Dsus4

I could be hurtful, I could be purple

D

I could be anything you like



G

Gotta be green, gotta be mean

G Am7 G/B C

Gotta be everything more

C D7sus4

Why don't you like me? Why don't you like me?

D7 G

Why don't you walk out the door!



[Chorus 1]

G

I could be brown, I could be blue

G Am7 G/B C

I could be violet sky

C Dsus4

I could be hurtful, I could be purple

D

I could be anything you like



G

Gotta be green, gotta be mean

G Am7 G/B C

Gotta be everything more

C D7sus4

Why don't you like me? Why don't you like me?

D7 C G/B Am7 G/B G F

Why don't you walk out the door



[Outro]

F

"Humphrey! We're leaving."

F

"Ka-ching!"

