Chord Gitar Lagu One Step At A Time Jordin Sparks, Lirik Lagu One Step At A Time

Chord Gitar Lagu One Step At A Time Jordin Sparks
chord gitar One Step At A Time dinyanyikan Jordin Sparks.
chord gitar One Step At A Time dinyanyikan Jordin Sparks.
Termasuk, lirik lagu One Step At A Time dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jordin Sparks.
[Verse]
Am G Em7 D
Hurry up and wait
Am G Em7 D
So close, but so far away
Am G Em7 D
Everything that you've always dreamed of
Am G Em7
Close enough for you to taste
D
But you just can't touch
[Chorus]
Em7 D
..We live and we learn to take
Am G
One step at a time
Em7 D
There's no need to rush
Am G
It's like learning to fly
Em7 D
Or falling in love
Am G
It's gonna happen and it's
Em7 D
Supposed to happen that we
Am G Em7
Find the reasons why
D
One step at a time....
chord gitar One Step At A Time dinyanyikan Jordin Sparks
