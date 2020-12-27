Chord Gitar Lagu One Step At A Time Jordin Sparks, Lirik Lagu One Step At A Time

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar One Step At A Time dinyanyikan Jordin Sparks.

Termasuk, lirik lagu One Step At A Time dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jordin Sparks.

[Verse]

Am G Em7 D

Hurry up and wait

Am G Em7 D

So close, but so far away

Am G Em7 D

Everything that you've always dreamed of

Am G Em7

Close enough for you to taste

D

But you just can't touch



[Chorus]

Em7 D

..We live and we learn to take

Am G

One step at a time

Em7 D

There's no need to rush

Am G

It's like learning to fly

Em7 D

Or falling in love

Am G

It's gonna happen and it's

Em7 D

Supposed to happen that we

Am G Em7

Find the reasons why

D

One step at a time....

