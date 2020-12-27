Chord Gitar Lagu Shes Mine Brett Dennen, Lirik Lagu Shes Mine

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Shes Mine dinyanyikan Brett Dennen.

lirik lagu Shes Mine dalam kunci gitar atau chord Brett Dennen.

[Intro]

G G/F# Em D



[Verse]

G

Well the witches stare with their limbs akimbo

G/F#

silhouettes of statues up in the window

Em

call me to come here with a crooked crescendo

D7

but I don't



[Pre-Chorus]

C D

Devotees dance among the fancy minds on the promenade

G G/F#

into a tabernacle on the lawn

Em

but I don't follow



[Chorus]

G G/F# Em D

Because she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine

G G/F# Em D7

yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm



[Verse]

G

Midnight moved across the people's park

G/F#

and I fled the fire like a spinning spark

Em

up on to a porch in the dark

D7

she was waiting right there for me



[Pre-Chorus]

C

She knows that my hands are empty

D

as I go past the mothers of envy

G G/F# Em

and I don't have to fumble in the dark for my keys



[Chorus]

G G/F# Em D

I believe she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine

G G/F# Em D7

Yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm



[Verse]

G

The pupils gather in the yard

G/F#

around the pulpit made of cards

Em

and waited for their leader's words

D7

but his words didn't make much sense



[Pre-Chorus]

C

His mouth spat out a fist of daggers

D

and his tongue swirled in a southern swagger

G G/F#

and I looked at all the people gathered

Em

but they were all in a trance



[Chorus]

G G/F# Em D

And she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine

G G/F# Em D7

Yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm



[Bridge]

C

I was thrown before the court of canes

D

tossed my soul to the furnace flames

G G/F# Em

where all my heroes had been slain, exiled, or put in prison

C

Because they rose above the mess

D

and because their power posed a threat

G G/F#

and because they spoke of something else

Em

when everybody else didn't



[Verse]

G

the music fills the space between

G/F#

the deities and the prophecies

Em

of our bodies pressed endlessly

D7

silent in the sand



[Pre-Chorus]

C

she looks at me so fearlessly

D

and I take it all too seriously

G G/F#

but it all becomes so clear to me

Em

and makes me understand



[Chorus & Outro]

G G/F# Em D

That she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine

G G/F# Em D7

Yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm

G G/F# Em D

Yeah she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine

G G/F# Em D7

Yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm

G G/F# Em D

Yeah she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine

G

Yeah she's mine

Itulah, chord gitar Shes Mine dinyanyikan Brett Dennen, serta lirik lagu Shes Mine dalam kunci gitar atau chord Brett Dennen.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )