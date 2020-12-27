Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Shes Mine Brett Dennen, Lirik Lagu Shes Mine
Simak, chord gitar Shes Mine dinyanyikan Brett Dennen. Termasuk, lirik lagu Shes Mine dalam kunci gitar atau chord Brett Dennen.
Simak, chord gitar Shes Mine dinyanyikan Brett Dennen.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Shes Mine dalam kunci gitar atau chord Brett Dennen.
[Intro]
G G/F# Em D
[Verse]
G
Well the witches stare with their limbs akimbo
G/F#
silhouettes of statues up in the window
Em
call me to come here with a crooked crescendo
D7
but I don't
[Pre-Chorus]
C D
Devotees dance among the fancy minds on the promenade
G G/F#
into a tabernacle on the lawn
Em
but I don't follow
[Chorus]
G G/F# Em D
Because she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine
G G/F# Em D7
yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm
[Verse]
G
Midnight moved across the people's park
G/F#
and I fled the fire like a spinning spark
Em
up on to a porch in the dark
D7
she was waiting right there for me
[Pre-Chorus]
C
She knows that my hands are empty
D
as I go past the mothers of envy
G G/F# Em
and I don't have to fumble in the dark for my keys
[Chorus]
G G/F# Em D
I believe she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine
G G/F# Em D7
Yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm
[Verse]
G
The pupils gather in the yard
G/F#
around the pulpit made of cards
Em
and waited for their leader's words
D7
but his words didn't make much sense
[Pre-Chorus]
C
His mouth spat out a fist of daggers
D
and his tongue swirled in a southern swagger
G G/F#
and I looked at all the people gathered
Em
but they were all in a trance
[Chorus]
G G/F# Em D
And she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine
G G/F# Em D7
Yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm
[Bridge]
C
I was thrown before the court of canes
D
tossed my soul to the furnace flames
G G/F# Em
where all my heroes had been slain, exiled, or put in prison
C
Because they rose above the mess
D
and because their power posed a threat
G G/F#
and because they spoke of something else
Em
when everybody else didn't
[Verse]
G
the music fills the space between
G/F#
the deities and the prophecies
Em
of our bodies pressed endlessly
D7
silent in the sand
[Pre-Chorus]
C
she looks at me so fearlessly
D
and I take it all too seriously
G G/F#
but it all becomes so clear to me
Em
and makes me understand
[Chorus & Outro]
G G/F# Em D
That she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine
G G/F# Em D7
Yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm
G G/F# Em D
Yeah she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine
G G/F# Em D7
Yeah she's mi__ne, mi__ne, mine, mmm
G G/F# Em D
Yeah she's mine, she's mine, she's mine, all mine
G
Yeah she's mine
