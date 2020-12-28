Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I Found You Andy Grammer dan Lirik Lagu I Found You
chord gitar I Found You milik Andy Grammer serta lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.
Verse 1
Gb Db
On the way, I was crowned a king
Bbm Ab
Felt the wind underneath my wings
Gb Db
I've been high and I've been low
Bbm Ab
Played the fool and the star of the show
Gb Db
Gone along for a wild ride
Bbm Ab
And I can say lookin' in your eyes
Gb Db
That it all would've been a waste
Bbm Db
But I found you on the way
Pre-Chorus
Db Gb
I found cynicism, I found criticism
Db
I've been the zero, the hero
Gb
And I have been the villain
Bbm Db
I lost more than a heart can take
Gb Db
But I found you on the way (On the way)
Chorus
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Db Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm Db
It all would've been a waste
Gb Db
But I found you on the way
