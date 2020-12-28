Chord Gitar I Found You Andy Grammer dan Lirik Lagu I Found You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Found You milik Andy Grammer.

Serta, lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.

Verse 1



Gb Db

On the way, I was crowned a king

Bbm Ab

Felt the wind underneath my wings

Gb Db

I've been high and I've been low

Bbm Ab

Played the fool and the star of the show

Gb Db

Gone along for a wild ride

Bbm Ab

And I can say lookin' in your eyes

Gb Db

That it all would've been a waste

Bbm Db

But I found you on the way

Pre-Chorus



Db Gb

I found cynicism, I found criticism

Db

I've been the zero, the hero

Gb

And I have been the villain

Bbm Db

I lost more than a heart can take

Gb Db

But I found you on the way (On the way)

Chorus



Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Db Gb

I found you, I found you

Bbm Db

It all would've been a waste

Gb Db

But I found you on the way