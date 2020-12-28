Breaking News:

Chord Gitar I Found You Andy Grammer dan Lirik Lagu I Found You

chord gitar I Found You milik Andy Grammer serta lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.

Chord Gitar I Found You Andy Grammer dan Lirik Lagu I Found You
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Ilustrasi. chord gitar I Found You milik Andy Grammer serta lirik lagu I Found You. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Found You milik Andy Grammer.

Serta, lirik lagu I Found You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Andy Grammer.

Verse 1

Gb                                         Db
On the way, I was crowned a king            
Bbm                           Ab
Felt the wind underneath my wings
Gb                                         Db
I've been high and I've been low                
Bbm                              Ab
Played the fool and the star of the show
Gb                                     Db
Gone along for a wild ride                
Bbm                     Ab
And I can say lookin' in your eyes
Gb                                     Db
That it all would've been a waste            
Bbm                         Db
But I found you on the way

Pre-Chorus

Db                       Gb
I found cynicism, I found criticism                    
Db
I've been the zero, the hero                  
Gb
And I have been the villain            
Bbm                       Db
I lost more than a heart can take          
Gb                     Db
But I found you on the way (On the way)

Chorus

Db               Gb
I found you, I found you
Db              Gb
I found you, I found you
Bbm                          Db
It all would've been a waste
Gb                              Db
But I found you on the way

Tribunlampung.co.id
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
