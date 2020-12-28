Chord Gitar Lagu Afterglow Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Afterglow

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Afterglow Ed Sheeran

chord gitar Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran. Termasuk, lirik lagu Afterglow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.

Chord Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, serta lirik lagu Afterglow. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Afterglow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.

[Intro]
N.C.
(One, two)

[Verse 1]
G5
  Stop the clocks, it's amazing
Csus2
  You should see the way the light dances off your head
Dsus4                  Em7                Csus2
  A million colours of hazel, golden and red
G5
  Saturday morning is fading
Csus2
  The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand
Dsus4                        Em7            Csus2
  My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again

[Pre-Chorus]
        Csus2
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
         G5                    Dsus4
Tryna to find ourselves in the winter snow
    Csus2                                      G5  Dsus4
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
      Csus2
Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go
       G5                       Dsus4
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
          Csus2                                         G5  Dsus4
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

 [Chorus]
           Csus2                   G5  Dsus4
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
           Csus2                   G5
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

 [Verse 2]
G5
  The weather outside's changing
Csus2
  The leaves are buried under six inches of white
Dsus4              Em7          Csus2
  The radio is playing, Iron & Wine
G5
  This is a new dimension
Csus2
  This is a level where we're losing track of time
Dsus4                   Em7                      Csus2
  I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I

 [Pre-Chorus]
        Csus2
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
          G5                    Dsus4
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
    Csus2                                      G5  Dsus4
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
      Csus2
Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go
       G5                       Dsus4
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
          Csus2                                         G5  Dsus4
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

[Chorus]
           Csus2                   G5   Dsus4
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
           Csus2                   G5   Dsus4
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
           Csus2   N.C.
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Itulah, chord gitar Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, serta lirik lagu Afterglow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheera.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

