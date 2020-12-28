Chord Gitar Lagu Afterglow Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Afterglow

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Afterglow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.

[Intro]

N.C.

(One, two)

[Verse 1]

G5

Stop the clocks, it's amazing

Csus2

You should see the way the light dances off your head

Dsus4 Em7 Csus2

A million colours of hazel, golden and red

G5

Saturday morning is fading

Csus2

The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand

Dsus4 Em7 Csus2

My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again

[Pre-Chorus]

Csus2

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

G5 Dsus4

Tryna to find ourselves in the winter snow

Csus2 G5 Dsus4

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Csus2

Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go

G5 Dsus4

I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow

Csus2 G5 Dsus4

And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

[Chorus]

Csus2 G5 Dsus4

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Csus2 G5

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

[Verse 2]

G5

The weather outside's changing

Csus2

The leaves are buried under six inches of white

Dsus4 Em7 Csus2

The radio is playing, Iron & Wine

G5

This is a new dimension

Csus2

This is a level where we're losing track of time

Dsus4 Em7 Csus2

I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I

[Pre-Chorus]

Csus2

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

G5 Dsus4

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

Csus2 G5 Dsus4

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Csus2

Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go

G5 Dsus4

I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow

Csus2 G5 Dsus4

And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears

[Chorus]

Csus2 G5 Dsus4

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Csus2 G5 Dsus4

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Csus2 N.C.

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Itulah, chord gitar Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, serta lirik lagu Afterglow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheera.

