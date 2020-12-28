Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Afterglow Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Afterglow
Simak, chord gitar Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran. Termasuk, lirik lagu Afterglow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Afterglow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik
[Intro]
N.C.
(One, two)
[Verse 1]
G5
Stop the clocks, it's amazing
Csus2
You should see the way the light dances off your head
Dsus4 Em7 Csus2
A million colours of hazel, golden and red
G5
Saturday morning is fading
Csus2
The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand
Dsus4 Em7 Csus2
My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again
[Pre-Chorus]
Csus2
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
G5 Dsus4
Tryna to find ourselves in the winter snow
Csus2 G5 Dsus4
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Csus2
Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go
G5 Dsus4
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
Csus2 G5 Dsus4
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears
[Chorus]
Csus2 G5 Dsus4
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Csus2 G5
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
[Verse 2]
G5
The weather outside's changing
Csus2
The leaves are buried under six inches of white
Dsus4 Em7 Csus2
The radio is playing, Iron & Wine
G5
This is a new dimension
Csus2
This is a level where we're losing track of time
Dsus4 Em7 Csus2
I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I
[Pre-Chorus]
Csus2
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
G5 Dsus4
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
Csus2 G5 Dsus4
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Csus2
Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go
G5 Dsus4
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
Csus2 G5 Dsus4
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears
[Chorus]
Csus2 G5 Dsus4
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Csus2 G5 Dsus4
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Csus2 N.C.
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Itulah, chord gitar Afterglow dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, serta lirik lagu Afterglow dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheera.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar Afterglow
chord Afterglow
Afterglow chord
chord lagu Afterglow
Afterglow
kunci gitar Afterglow
lirik lagu Afterglow
chord gitar Ed Sheeran
chord Ed Sheeran
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord dan lirik
chord lagu
Stop the clocks its amazing
You should see the way the light dances off your h
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Glow Like Dat Rich Brian, Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat
|Chord Gitar Lagu Menunggu Untuk Bertemu Mocca ft Payung Teduh, Lirik Lagu Menunggu Untuk Bertemu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Rockabye Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie, Lirik Lagu Rockabye
|Chord Gitar Lagu Auld Lang Syne Pentatonix, Lirik Lagu Auld Lang Syne
|Chord Gitar Lagu I Want You To Know Zedd, Lirik Lagu I Want You To Know