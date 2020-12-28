Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas Trey Lewis, Lirik Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas
Simak, chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis, termasuk lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Trey Lewis.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Trey Lewis.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik
Verse 1
Bm G D
I bet she didn't think twice about Amarillo
Bm G D
Hell Denver all but once crossed her mind
Bm G D
She's flyin' down 40 like a bat out of hell for Memphis
Bm G D A
She left me all alone in Montgomery tonight
Chorus
Bm
She's gettin dicked down in Dallas
G
railed out in Raleigh
D
tag teamed up in Tennessee
Bm G
analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston
D
givin neck down in New Orleans
Bm G
puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else
D Bm
Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back
G D A
Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's
Bm G D A
gettin' dicked down in Dallas
Verse 2
Bm G
She's probably in the Lonestar state
D
sucking off ole what's his name
Bm G
I wonder what her daddy would say
D A
Maybe he's the one to blame
Chorus
Bm
She's gettin dicked down in Dallas
G
railed out in Raleigh
D
tag teamed up in Tennessee
Bm G
analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston
D
givin neck down in New Orleans
Bm G
puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else
D Bm
Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back
G D A
Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's
Bm G D A
gettin' dicked down in Dallas
Bridge
Bm
dicked down
G
dicked down, in Dallas
D
dicked down
A
dicked down, in Dallas
Chorus
C#m
She's gettin dicked down in Dallas
A
railed out in Raleigh
E
tag teamed up in Tennessee
C#m A
analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston
E
givin neck down in New Orleans
C#m A
puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else
E C#m
Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back
A E B
Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's
C#m A E B
gettin dicked down in Dallas
Itulah, chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis, serta lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Trey Lewis. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
Dicked Down in Dallas
chord Dicked Down in Dallas
Dicked Down in Dallas chord
chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas
chord lagu Dicked Down in Dallas
kunci gitar Dicked Down in Dallas
lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas
Trey Lewis
chord Trey Lewis
Trey Lewis chord
chord gitar Trey Lewis
chord
chord gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Berikan Ampunanmu Dadali, Lirik Lagu Berikan Ampunanmu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Habit Still Woozy, Lirik Lagu Habit
|Chord Gitar Lagu Love Poem IU, Lirik Lagu Love Poem
|Chord Gitar Lagu Setengah Hatimu Dadali, Lirik Lagu Setengah Hatimu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Ketika Semua Telah Berakhir Mocca, Lirik Lagu Ketika Semua Telah Berakhir