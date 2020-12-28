Chord Gitar Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas Trey Lewis, Lirik Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis.

lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Trey Lewis.

Verse 1



Bm G D

I bet she didn't think twice about Amarillo

Bm G D

Hell Denver all but once crossed her mind

Bm G D

She's flyin' down 40 like a bat out of hell for Memphis

Bm G D A

She left me all alone in Montgomery tonight

Chorus

Bm

She's gettin dicked down in Dallas

G

railed out in Raleigh

D

tag teamed up in Tennessee

Bm G

analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston

D

givin neck down in New Orleans

Bm G

puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else

D Bm

Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back

G D A

Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's

Bm G D A

gettin' dicked down in Dallas

Verse 2

Bm G

She's probably in the Lonestar state

D

sucking off ole what's his name

Bm G

I wonder what her daddy would say

D A

Maybe he's the one to blame

Chorus

Bm

She's gettin dicked down in Dallas

G

railed out in Raleigh

D

tag teamed up in Tennessee

Bm G

analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston

D

givin neck down in New Orleans

Bm G

puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else

D Bm

Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back

G D A

Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's

Bm G D A

gettin' dicked down in Dallas

Bridge

Bm

dicked down

G

dicked down, in Dallas

D

dicked down

A

dicked down, in Dallas

Chorus

C#m

She's gettin dicked down in Dallas

A

railed out in Raleigh

E

tag teamed up in Tennessee

C#m A

analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston

E

givin neck down in New Orleans

C#m A

puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else

E C#m

Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back

A E B

Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's

C#m A E B

gettin dicked down in Dallas

Itulah, chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis, serta lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Trey Lewis.