Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas Trey Lewis, Lirik Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas

Simak, chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis, termasuk lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Trey Lewis.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas Trey Lewis, Lirik Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas
YouTube
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis serta lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Trey Lewis.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik

Verse 1

Bm G D
I bet she didn't think twice about Amarillo
Bm G D
Hell Denver all but once crossed her mind
Bm G D
She's flyin' down 40 like a bat out of hell for Memphis
Bm G D A
She left me all alone in Montgomery tonight

Chorus

Bm
She's gettin dicked down in Dallas
G
railed out in Raleigh
D
tag teamed up in Tennessee
Bm G
analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston
D
givin neck down in New Orleans
Bm G
puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else
D Bm
Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back
G D A
Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's
Bm G D A
gettin' dicked down in Dallas

Verse 2

Bm G
She's probably in the Lonestar state
D
sucking off ole what's his name
Bm G
I wonder what her daddy would say
D A
Maybe he's the one to blame

Chorus

Bm
She's gettin dicked down in Dallas
G
railed out in Raleigh
D
tag teamed up in Tennessee
Bm G
analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston
D
givin neck down in New Orleans
Bm G
puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else
D Bm
Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back
G D A
Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's
Bm G D A
gettin' dicked down in Dallas

Bridge

Bm
dicked down
G
dicked down, in Dallas
D
dicked down
A
dicked down, in Dallas

Chorus

C#m
She's gettin dicked down in Dallas
A
railed out in Raleigh
E
tag teamed up in Tennessee
C#m A
analed in Austin, buttfucked in Boston
E
givin neck down in New Orleans
C#m A
puttin' me through hell, fuckin' someone else
E C#m
Now I'm the one on my knees, prayin' she'll come back
A E B
Gimme that sweet ass, but I already know that she's
C#m A E B
gettin dicked down in Dallas

Itulah, chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas dinyanyikan Trey Lewis, serta lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Trey Lewis( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
Dicked Down in Dallas
chord Dicked Down in Dallas
Dicked Down in Dallas chord
chord gitar Dicked Down in Dallas
chord lagu Dicked Down in Dallas
kunci gitar Dicked Down in Dallas
lirik lagu Dicked Down in Dallas
Trey Lewis
chord Trey Lewis
Trey Lewis chord
chord gitar Trey Lewis
chord
chord gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Parodi Lagu Indonesia Raya dan Lecehkan Garuda Pancasila di Malaysia, Begini Langkah KBRI
Viral Parodi Lagu Indonesia Raya dan Lecehkan Garuda Pancasila di Malaysia, Begini Langkah KBRI
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan