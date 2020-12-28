Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Habit Still Woozy, Lirik Lagu Habit
Simak, chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy, termasuk lirik lagu Habit dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Habit dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik
Chorus
Am
I could let you have it
C
You could be my habit
F
You could be my woman, right
(E)
I don't want you havin'
Am
Anytime I know
C
You're living in a hole
F
Anytime I know
Am
I could let you have it
C
You could be my habit
F
You could be my woman, right
(E)
I don't want you havin'
Am
Anytime I know
C
Living in your head
F
There's a backdoor
Verse
Am
My little one
C
She is so bad
F
Bad as the sun
Am
Well she break me then I fall
C E/F
I don't know the half of it anymore
Am
Yeah well, I could give a fuck about you
C
She can get whatever she need
Every time that she looked at me
F
You know I felt weak in my knees
E
Wanna try to be fancy, love you know
Am
I could give a fuck about you
You know that I do my girl
C
Feel it when you're coming close
F
You always hit on the nose but
E
Never know how you could know but
Am
Treat me like one
C
Treat me treat me like a
F
I don't know the half
E
Why would you w-want her (Why?)
Am
Treat me like the queen
C
Slap your knees
F
Like you been laughing
Chorus
Am
I could let you have it
C
You could be my habit
F
You could be my woman, right
(E)
I don't want you havin'
Am
Anytime I know
C
You're living in a hole
F
Anytime I know
Am
I could let you have it
C
You could be my habit
F
You could be my woman, right
(E)
I don't want you havin'
Am
Anytime I know
C
Living in your head
F
There's a backdoor
Outro
Am C F (E)
I could be yours if you wanted
Am C F (E)
I could be yours if you wanted
Itulah, chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy, serta lirik lagu Habit dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
|Chord Gitar Lagu Love Poem IU, Lirik Lagu Love Poem
|Chord Gitar Lagu Setengah Hatimu Dadali, Lirik Lagu Setengah Hatimu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Ketika Semua Telah Berakhir Mocca, Lirik Lagu Ketika Semua Telah Berakhir
|Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
|Chord Gitar Lagu New Years Eve Ardhito Pramono, Lirik Lagu New Years Eve