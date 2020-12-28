Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Habit Still Woozy, Lirik Lagu Habit

chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy, termasuk lirik lagu Habit dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Habit Still Woozy, Lirik Lagu Habit
YouTube
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy serta lirik lagu Habit. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Habit dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy.

Chorus
Am
I could let you have it
C
You could be my habit
F
You could be my woman, right
(E)
I don't want you havin'
Am
Anytime I know
C
You're living in a hole
F
Anytime I know
Am
I could let you have it
C
You could be my habit
F
You could be my woman, right
(E)
I don't want you havin'
Am
Anytime I know
C
Living in your head
F
There's a backdoor

Verse
Am
My little one
C
She is so bad
F
Bad as the sun
Am
Well she break me then I fall
C E/F
I don't know the half of it anymore
Am
Yeah well, I could give a fuck about you
C
She can get whatever she need

Every time that she looked at me
F
You know I felt weak in my knees
E
Wanna try to be fancy, love you know
Am
I could give a fuck about you

You know that I do my girl
C
Feel it when you're coming close
F
You always hit on the nose but
E
Never know how you could know but
Am
Treat me like one
C
Treat me treat me like a
F
I don't know the half
E
Why would you w-want her (Why?)
Am
Treat me like the queen
C
Slap your knees
F
Like you been laughing

Chorus

Am
I could let you have it
C
You could be my habit
F
You could be my woman, right
(E)
I don't want you havin'
Am
Anytime I know
C
You're living in a hole
F
Anytime I know
Am
I could let you have it
C
You could be my habit
F
You could be my woman, right
(E)
I don't want you havin'
Am
Anytime I know
C
Living in your head
F
There's a backdoor

Outro
Am C F (E)
I could be yours if you wanted
Am C F (E)
I could be yours if you wanted

chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy, serta lirik lagu Habit dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy.

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
