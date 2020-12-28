Chord Gitar Lagu Habit Still Woozy, Lirik Lagu Habit

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Habit dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy.

Chorus

Am

I could let you have it

C

You could be my habit

F

You could be my woman, right

(E)

I don't want you havin'

Am

Anytime I know

C

You're living in a hole

F

Anytime I know

Am

I could let you have it

C

You could be my habit

F

You could be my woman, right

(E)

I don't want you havin'

Am

Anytime I know

C

Living in your head

F

There's a backdoor

Verse

Am

My little one

C

She is so bad

F

Bad as the sun

Am

Well she break me then I fall

C E/F

I don't know the half of it anymore

Am

Yeah well, I could give a fuck about you

C

She can get whatever she need

Every time that she looked at me

F

You know I felt weak in my knees

E

Wanna try to be fancy, love you know

Am

I could give a fuck about you

You know that I do my girl

C

Feel it when you're coming close

F

You always hit on the nose but

E

Never know how you could know but

Am

Treat me like one

C

Treat me treat me like a

F

I don't know the half

E

Why would you w-want her (Why?)

Am

Treat me like the queen

C

Slap your knees

F

Like you been laughing

Chorus

Am

I could let you have it

C

You could be my habit

F

You could be my woman, right

(E)

I don't want you havin'

Am

Anytime I know

C

You're living in a hole

F

Anytime I know

Am

I could let you have it

C

You could be my habit

F

You could be my woman, right

(E)

I don't want you havin'

Am

Anytime I know

C

Living in your head

F

There's a backdoor

Outro

Am C F (E)

I could be yours if you wanted

Am C F (E)

I could be yours if you wanted

Itulah, chord gitar Habit dinyanyikan Still Woozy, serta lirik lagu Habit dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )