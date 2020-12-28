Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu I Want You To Know Zedd, Lirik Lagu I Want You To Know

Chord gitar I Want You To Know dinyanyikan Zedd, serta lirik lagu I Want You To Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zedd

Chord Gitar Lagu I Want You To Know Zedd.
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu I Want You To Know Zedd. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Want You To Know dinyanyikan Zedd.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I Want You To Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zedd.

[CHORUS]
Am                F                       C
I want you to know that it's our time
G
You and me bleed the same light
Am                F                         C
I want you to know that I’m all yours
G
You and me run the same course

[VERSE 1]
Am                        F
I’m slippin down a chain reaction
C                  G
And here I go here I go here I go go
Am                     F
And once again I’m yours in fractions
C                         G                                            Am
It takes me down pulls me down pulls me down low

[PRE-CHORUS]
F
Honey it’s raining tonight
C                        G
But storms always have an eye have an eye
Am                 F
Tell me you’re covered tonight
C                      G
Or tell me lies tell me lies lies

[CHORUS]
Am                C                         F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am                C                          F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me we’re the same force
Am                 C                       F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am                 C                           F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me run the same course

[POST-CHORUS]

Am             C                         F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light

 
[VERSE 2]
Am                     C
I’m better under your reflection
F                          C
But did you know did you know did you know know?
Am                  C
That’s anybody else that’s met ya
F                       C                                      Am
It’s all the same all the same all the same glow

[PRE-CHORUS]
C
Honey it’s raining tonight
F                             C
But storms always have an eye have an eye
Am                    C
Tell me you’re covered tonight
F                       C
Or tell me lies tell me lies lies

[CHORUS]
Am                C                         F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am               C                              F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me we’re the same force
Am                C                           F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am                C                      F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me run the same course

C
You and me run the same course

[CHORUS]

Am              C                           F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am               C                           F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me run the same course

Itulah, chord gitar I Want You To Know dinyanyikan Zedd, serta lirik lagu I Want You To Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zedd.

