Chord Gitar Lagu I Want You To Know Zedd, Lirik Lagu I Want You To Know

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Want You To Know dinyanyikan Zedd.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I Want You To Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zedd.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik

[CHORUS]

Am F C

I want you to know that it's our time

G

You and me bleed the same light

Am F C

I want you to know that I’m all yours

G

You and me run the same course

[VERSE 1]

Am F

I’m slippin down a chain reaction

C G

And here I go here I go here I go go

Am F

And once again I’m yours in fractions

C G Am

It takes me down pulls me down pulls me down low

[PRE-CHORUS]

F

Honey it’s raining tonight

C G

But storms always have an eye have an eye

Am F

Tell me you’re covered tonight

C G

Or tell me lies tell me lies lies

[CHORUS]

Am C F

I want you to know that it's our time

C

You and me bleed the same light

Am C F

I want you to know that I’m all yours

C

You and me we’re the same force

Am C F

I want you to know that it's our time

C

You and me bleed the same light

Am C F

I want you to know that I’m all yours

C

You and me run the same course

[POST-CHORUS]

Am C F

I want you to know that it's our time

C

You and me bleed the same light



[VERSE 2]

Am C

I’m better under your reflection

F C

But did you know did you know did you know know?

Am C

That’s anybody else that’s met ya

F C Am

It’s all the same all the same all the same glow

[PRE-CHORUS]

C

Honey it’s raining tonight

F C

But storms always have an eye have an eye

Am C

Tell me you’re covered tonight

F C

Or tell me lies tell me lies lies

[CHORUS]

Am C F

I want you to know that it's our time

C

You and me bleed the same light

Am C F

I want you to know that I’m all yours

C

You and me we’re the same force

Am C F

I want you to know that it's our time

C

You and me bleed the same light

Am C F

I want you to know that I’m all yours

C

You and me run the same course

C

You and me run the same course

[CHORUS]

Am C F

I want you to know that it's our time

C

You and me bleed the same light

Am C F

I want you to know that I’m all yours

C

You and me run the same course

Itulah, chord gitar I Want You To Know dinyanyikan Zedd, serta lirik lagu I Want You To Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zedd. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )