Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu I Want You To Know Zedd, Lirik Lagu I Want You To Know
Chord gitar I Want You To Know dinyanyikan Zedd, serta lirik lagu I Want You To Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zedd
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Want You To Know dinyanyikan Zedd.
Termasuk, lirik lagu I Want You To Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zedd.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik
[CHORUS]
Am F C
I want you to know that it's our time
G
You and me bleed the same light
Am F C
I want you to know that I’m all yours
G
You and me run the same course
[VERSE 1]
Am F
I’m slippin down a chain reaction
C G
And here I go here I go here I go go
Am F
And once again I’m yours in fractions
C G Am
It takes me down pulls me down pulls me down low
[PRE-CHORUS]
F
Honey it’s raining tonight
C G
But storms always have an eye have an eye
Am F
Tell me you’re covered tonight
C G
Or tell me lies tell me lies lies
[CHORUS]
Am C F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am C F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me we’re the same force
Am C F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am C F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me run the same course
[POST-CHORUS]
Am C F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
[VERSE 2]
Am C
I’m better under your reflection
F C
But did you know did you know did you know know?
Am C
That’s anybody else that’s met ya
F C Am
It’s all the same all the same all the same glow
[PRE-CHORUS]
C
Honey it’s raining tonight
F C
But storms always have an eye have an eye
Am C
Tell me you’re covered tonight
F C
Or tell me lies tell me lies lies
[CHORUS]
Am C F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am C F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me we’re the same force
Am C F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am C F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me run the same course
C
You and me run the same course
[CHORUS]
Am C F
I want you to know that it's our time
C
You and me bleed the same light
Am C F
I want you to know that I’m all yours
C
You and me run the same course
Itulah, chord gitar I Want You To Know dinyanyikan Zedd, serta lirik lagu I Want You To Know dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zedd. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
chord gitar I Want You To Know
chord I Want You To Know
I Want You To Know chord
I Want You To Know
kunci gitar I Want You To Know
lirik lagu I Want You To Know
|Chord Gitar Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas Trey Lewis, Lirik Lagu Dicked Down in Dallas
|Chord Gitar Lagu Berikan Ampunanmu Dadali, Lirik Lagu Berikan Ampunanmu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Habit Still Woozy, Lirik Lagu Habit
|Chord Gitar Lagu Love Poem IU, Lirik Lagu Love Poem
|Chord Gitar Lagu Setengah Hatimu Dadali, Lirik Lagu Setengah Hatimu