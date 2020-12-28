Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu In The Waiting Kina Grannis, Lirik Lagu In The Waiting
Simak, chord gitar In The Waiting dinyanyikan Kina Grannis. Termasuk, lirik lagu In The Waiting dalam kunci gitar atau chord Kina Grannis.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar In The Waiting dinyanyikan Kina Grannis.
Termasuk, lirik lagu In The Waiting dalam kunci gitar atau chord Kina Grannis.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik
[Verse 1]
A Asus A
I've been waiting for answers
A Asus A
I've been waiting a long, long time
F#m E
If I open the door won't you come inside
[Verse 2]
A Asus A
My heart's begging for mercy
A Asus A
How much longer can I sit still and be
F#m E
Hopeful and doubting and torn inside
A Asus A
Oh
[Chorus]
D
And all this time
A Asus A
I've been staring at the minute hand
Bm
Oh what a crime
F#m
That I can't seem to understand
E Bm
That life is in the waiting
A Asus A
Mmm
[Verse 3]
A Asus A
I've been working on patience
A Asus A
Trying to trust in the timing
F#m E
Of my tiny existence, I come alive
A Asus A
I sat still in the twilight
A Asus A
I found peace in the quiet things
F#m E
How could I wish away all the in between
A Asus A
Oh
[Chorus]
D
And all this time
A Asus A
I've been staring at the minute hand
Bm
Oh what a crime
F#m
That I can't seem to understand
E Bm
That life is in the waiting
A Asus A
Mmm
[Bridge]
Bm7 A
And I find there's no knowing of a right time
Bm7 A
No it could keep you waiting all night for it
Bm7
So hold tight
A
Don't lose sleep over the half-life
Bm7
Know that everything is alright
A Asus A
Just like it is
[Chorus]
D
And all this time
A Asus A
I've been staring at the minute hand
Bm
Oh what a crime
F#m
That I can't seem to understand
E Bm
That life is in the waiting
A Asus
Mmm
[Outro]
A Bm
Life is in the waiting
A Asus A
Mmm
Itulah, chord gitar In The Waiting dinyanyikan Kina Grannis, serta lirik lagu n The Waiting dalam kunci gitar atau chord Kina Grannis.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar In The Waiting
chord In The Waiting
In The Waiting chord
chord lagu In The Waiting
In The Waiting
kunci gitar In The Waiting
lirik lagu In The Waiting
chord gitar Kina Grannis
chord Kina Grannis
Kina Grannis
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord dan lirik
I ve been waiting for answers
I ve been waiting a long long time
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Vapor 5 Seconds Of Summer, Lirik Lagu Vapor
|Chord Gitar Lagu Afterglow Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Afterglow
|Chord Gitar Lagu Glow Like Dat Rich Brian, Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat
|Chord Gitar Lagu Menunggu Untuk Bertemu Mocca ft Payung Teduh, Lirik Lagu Menunggu Untuk Bertemu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Rockabye Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie, Lirik Lagu Rockabye