Chord Gitar Lagu In The Waiting Kina Grannis, Lirik Lagu In The Waiting

[Verse 1]

A Asus A

I've been waiting for answers

A Asus A

I've been waiting a long, long time

F#m E

If I open the door won't you come inside



[Verse 2]

A Asus A

My heart's begging for mercy

A Asus A

How much longer can I sit still and be

F#m E

Hopeful and doubting and torn inside

A Asus A

Oh



[Chorus]

D

And all this time

A Asus A

I've been staring at the minute hand

Bm

Oh what a crime

F#m

That I can't seem to understand

E Bm

That life is in the waiting

A Asus A

Mmm



[Verse 3]

A Asus A

I've been working on patience

A Asus A

Trying to trust in the timing

F#m E

Of my tiny existence, I come alive

A Asus A

I sat still in the twilight

A Asus A

I found peace in the quiet things

F#m E

How could I wish away all the in between

A Asus A

Oh



[Chorus]

D

And all this time

A Asus A

I've been staring at the minute hand

Bm

Oh what a crime

F#m

That I can't seem to understand

E Bm

That life is in the waiting

A Asus A

Mmm



[Bridge]

Bm7 A

And I find there's no knowing of a right time

Bm7 A

No it could keep you waiting all night for it

Bm7

So hold tight

A

Don't lose sleep over the half-life

Bm7

Know that everything is alright

A Asus A

Just like it is



[Chorus]

D

And all this time

A Asus A

I've been staring at the minute hand

Bm

Oh what a crime

F#m

That I can't seem to understand

E Bm

That life is in the waiting

A Asus

Mmm



[Outro]

A Bm

Life is in the waiting

A Asus A

Mmm

