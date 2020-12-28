Chord Gitar Lagu Its U Cavetowns, Lirik Lagu Its U

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Its U dinyanyikan Cavetown.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Its U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cavetown.

[Intro]

Em EmMaj7 G Cm (x2)



[Verse 1]

G EmMaj7

I guess it's just another one of those nights

G

When I'll spend way too much time

Cm

On something so small that no one really cares about at all

G EmMaj7

I guess it's just another one of those thoughts

G

And I can't really find a cause

Cm

Whether it's all just in my mind or something more here in my life



[Chorus]

G Gmaj9

It's u it's u

Em

Oh god it's u

A7

It's u



[Chorus 2]

G Gmaj9

If you're awake then I am too

Em

If you're lost then I'll find you

A7

If you're hurt then I'll fix you

G Gmaj7

If you go blind I'll describe the view

Em

If you can't feel then I'll hold you

A7

If you fall know I've got you



[Instrumental]

G Gmaj9 Em A7 (x2)



[Bridge]

Em EmMaj7 Em7 Cm

And if you fall down too far and I can't see you through these marks

Em EmMaj7 Em7 Cm

And your eyes are covered in scars and my head's filling with tar

Cm Em

Don't worry we'll find another way out



[Instrumental]

G Gmaj9 Em A7



Em EmMaj7

Your silhouette doesn't look quite right

G

And I can never find the time

Cm

To bury my hands in words

G Gmaj7 A7 G

I'd grow a new kind of evergreen tree just for you and me

Em Emaj7 A7

On second thoughts will you even remember me?



[Outro]

G

But it's always been u (It's always been u)

Gmaj9

It's always been u (It's always been u)

Em A7

It's always been u (It's always been u)

G

It's always been u (It's always been u)

Gmaj9

It's always been u (It's always been u)

Em

It's always been u

A7

Is it me for u?

