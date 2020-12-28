Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Its U Cavetowns, Lirik Lagu Its U

Simak, chord gitar Its U dinyanyikan Cavetown. Termasuk, lirik lagu Its U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cavetown.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Its U Cavetowns, Lirik Lagu Its U
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Its U dinyanyikan Cavetowns, serta lirik lagu Its U. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Its U dinyanyikan Cavetown.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Its U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cavetown.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik

[Intro]
Em EmMaj7 G Cm (x2)

[Verse 1]
G EmMaj7
I guess it's just another one of those nights
G
When I'll spend way too much time
Cm
On something so small that no one really cares about at all
G EmMaj7
I guess it's just another one of those thoughts
G
And I can't really find a cause
Cm
Whether it's all just in my mind or something more here in my life

[Chorus]
G Gmaj9
It's u it's u
Em
Oh god it's u
A7
It's u

[Chorus 2]
G Gmaj9
If you're awake then I am too
Em
If you're lost then I'll find you
A7
If you're hurt then I'll fix you
G Gmaj7
If you go blind I'll describe the view
Em
If you can't feel then I'll hold you
A7
If you fall know I've got you

[Instrumental]
G Gmaj9 Em A7 (x2)

[Bridge]
Em EmMaj7 Em7 Cm
And if you fall down too far and I can't see you through these marks
Em EmMaj7 Em7 Cm
And your eyes are covered in scars and my head's filling with tar
Cm Em
Don't worry we'll find another way out

[Instrumental]
G Gmaj9 Em A7

Em EmMaj7
Your silhouette doesn't look quite right
G
And I can never find the time
Cm
To bury my hands in words
G Gmaj7 A7 G
I'd grow a new kind of evergreen tree just for you and me
Em Emaj7 A7
On second thoughts will you even remember me?

[Outro]
G
But it's always been u (It's always been u)
Gmaj9
It's always been u (It's always been u)
Em A7
It's always been u (It's always been u)
G
It's always been u (It's always been u)
Gmaj9
It's always been u (It's always been u)
Em
It's always been u
A7
Is it me for u?

Itulah, chord gitar Its U dinyanyikan Cavetown, serta lirik lagu Its U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cavetown.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
chord gitar Its U
chord Its U
Its U chord
chord lagu Its U
Its U
kunci gitar Its U
lirik lagu Its U
chord gitar Cavetown
chord Cavetown
Cavetown
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
I guess its just another one of those nights
When I ll spend way too much time
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Tanpa Pesan, Pengantin Baru di Indramayu Hilang, Suami Sampai Minta Tolong Mantan Pacar Istrinya
Tanpa Pesan, Pengantin Baru di Indramayu Hilang, Suami Sampai Minta Tolong Mantan Pacar Istrinya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan