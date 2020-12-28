Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Its U Cavetowns, Lirik Lagu Its U
Simak, chord gitar Its U dinyanyikan Cavetown. Termasuk, lirik lagu Its U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cavetown.
Simak, chord gitar Its U dinyanyikan Cavetown.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Its U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cavetown.
[Intro]
Em EmMaj7 G Cm (x2)
[Verse 1]
G EmMaj7
I guess it's just another one of those nights
G
When I'll spend way too much time
Cm
On something so small that no one really cares about at all
G EmMaj7
I guess it's just another one of those thoughts
G
And I can't really find a cause
Cm
Whether it's all just in my mind or something more here in my life
[Chorus]
G Gmaj9
It's u it's u
Em
Oh god it's u
A7
It's u
[Chorus 2]
G Gmaj9
If you're awake then I am too
Em
If you're lost then I'll find you
A7
If you're hurt then I'll fix you
G Gmaj7
If you go blind I'll describe the view
Em
If you can't feel then I'll hold you
A7
If you fall know I've got you
[Instrumental]
G Gmaj9 Em A7 (x2)
[Bridge]
Em EmMaj7 Em7 Cm
And if you fall down too far and I can't see you through these marks
Em EmMaj7 Em7 Cm
And your eyes are covered in scars and my head's filling with tar
Cm Em
Don't worry we'll find another way out
[Instrumental]
G Gmaj9 Em A7
Em EmMaj7
Your silhouette doesn't look quite right
G
And I can never find the time
Cm
To bury my hands in words
G Gmaj7 A7 G
I'd grow a new kind of evergreen tree just for you and me
Em Emaj7 A7
On second thoughts will you even remember me?
[Outro]
G
But it's always been u (It's always been u)
Gmaj9
It's always been u (It's always been u)
Em A7
It's always been u (It's always been u)
G
It's always been u (It's always been u)
Gmaj9
It's always been u (It's always been u)
Em
It's always been u
A7
Is it me for u?
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
