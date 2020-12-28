Chord Gitar Lagu Love Poem IU, Lirik Lagu Love Poem

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Love Poem dinyanyikan IU atau Lee Ji Eun.

lirik lagu Love Poem dalam kunci gitar atau chord IU atau Lee Ji Eun.

Intro

Em C G Bm (2x)

Verse

Em C G Bm

Nugureul wihae nugunga

Em C G Bm

Gidohago issna bwa

Em C G Bm

Sumjugyeo sseun sarangsiga

Em C G

Najge deullineun deuthae

Bm C Em G

Neoegero seonmyeonghi naraga

Bm C G D

Neujji anhge jarie dahgireul

Chorus

G Bm Em C

I'll be there hollo geotneun neoui dwie

G Bm Em C

Singing till the end geuchiji anheul i norae

G Bm Em C

Aju jamsiman gwi giuryeo bwa

Am G D

Yunanhi gin bameul geotneun neol wihae bureulge

Interlude

Em C G Bm (2x)

Verse

Em C G

Tto han beon neoui sesange

Em C G

Byeori jigo issna bwa

Em C Bm

Sumjugyeo samkin nunmuri

Em C G

Yeogi heureuneun deuthae

Bm C Em G

Hal mareul ilheo goyohan maeume

Bm C G D

Gieokcheoreom deullyeooneun moksori

Chorus

G Bm Em C

I'll be there hollo geotneun neoui dwie

G Bm Em C

Singing till the end geuchiji anheul i norae

G Bm Em C

Aju keodaran sumeul swieo bwa

Am Bm D G

Sori nae uneun beobeul ijeun neol wihae bureulge

Bridge

C Em Bm

(Dasi georeogal su issdorok)

Bureulge

C Em D

(Dasi saranghal su issdorok)

Chorus

G Bm Em C

Here I am jikyeobwa nareul, nan jeoldae

G Bm Em C

Singing till the end meomchuji anha i norae

G Bm Em C

Neoui gin bami kkeutnaneun geunal

Am G D

Gogaereul deureo barabon geugose isseulge

Outro

Em C G Bm

Em C G

chord gitar Love Poem dinyanyikan IU, serta lirik lagu Love Poem dalam kunci gitar atau chord IU atau Lee Ji Eun.