Chord Gitar Lagu Love Poem IU, Lirik Lagu Love Poem

Simak, chord gitar Love Poem dinyanyikan IU, termasuk lirik lagu Love Poem dalam kunci gitar atau chord IU.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Love Poem IU, Lirik Lagu Love Poem
YouTube
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Love Poem dinyanyikan IU serta lirik lagu Love Poem. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Love Poem dinyanyikan IU atau Lee Ji Eun.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Love Poem dalam kunci gitar atau chord IU atau Lee Ji Eun.

Intro
Em C G Bm (2x)

Verse
Em C G Bm
Nugureul wihae nugunga
Em C G Bm
Gidohago issna bwa
Em C G Bm
Sumjugyeo sseun sarangsiga
Em C G
Najge deullineun deuthae

Bm C Em G
Neoegero seonmyeonghi naraga
Bm C G D
Neujji anhge jarie dahgireul

Chorus
G Bm Em C
I'll be there hollo geotneun neoui dwie
G Bm Em C
Singing till the end geuchiji anheul i norae
G Bm Em C
Aju jamsiman gwi giuryeo bwa
Am G D
Yunanhi gin bameul geotneun neol wihae bureulge

Interlude
Em C G Bm (2x)

Verse
Em C G
Tto han beon neoui sesange
Em C G
Byeori jigo issna bwa
Em C Bm
Sumjugyeo samkin nunmuri
Em C G
Yeogi heureuneun deuthae

Bm C Em G
Hal mareul ilheo goyohan maeume
Bm C G D
Gieokcheoreom deullyeooneun moksori

Chorus
G Bm Em C
I'll be there hollo geotneun neoui dwie
G Bm Em C
Singing till the end geuchiji anheul i norae
G Bm Em C
Aju keodaran sumeul swieo bwa
Am Bm D G
Sori nae uneun beobeul ijeun neol wihae bureulge

Bridge
C Em Bm
(Dasi georeogal su issdorok)

Bureulge
C Em D
(Dasi saranghal su issdorok)

Chorus
G Bm Em C
Here I am jikyeobwa nareul, nan jeoldae
G Bm Em C
Singing till the end meomchuji anha i norae
G Bm Em C
Neoui gin bami kkeutnaneun geunal
Am G D
Gogaereul deureo barabon geugose isseulge

Outro
Em C G Bm
Em C G

Itulah, chord gitar Love Poem dinyanyikan IU, serta lirik lagu Love Poem dalam kunci gitar atau chord IU atau Lee Ji Eun. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
