Chord Gitar Lagu Love Poem IU, Lirik Lagu Love Poem

Intro
Em C G Bm (2x)
Verse
Em C G Bm
Nugureul wihae nugunga
Em C G Bm
Gidohago issna bwa
Em C G Bm
Sumjugyeo sseun sarangsiga
Em C G
Najge deullineun deuthae
Bm C Em G
Neoegero seonmyeonghi naraga
Bm C G D
Neujji anhge jarie dahgireul
Chorus
G Bm Em C
I'll be there hollo geotneun neoui dwie
G Bm Em C
Singing till the end geuchiji anheul i norae
G Bm Em C
Aju jamsiman gwi giuryeo bwa
Am G D
Yunanhi gin bameul geotneun neol wihae bureulge
Interlude
Em C G Bm (2x)
Verse
Em C G
Tto han beon neoui sesange
Em C G
Byeori jigo issna bwa
Em C Bm
Sumjugyeo samkin nunmuri
Em C G
Yeogi heureuneun deuthae
Bm C Em G
Hal mareul ilheo goyohan maeume
Bm C G D
Gieokcheoreom deullyeooneun moksori
Chorus
G Bm Em C
I'll be there hollo geotneun neoui dwie
G Bm Em C
Singing till the end geuchiji anheul i norae
G Bm Em C
Aju keodaran sumeul swieo bwa
Am Bm D G
Sori nae uneun beobeul ijeun neol wihae bureulge
Bridge
C Em Bm
(Dasi georeogal su issdorok)
Bureulge
C Em D
(Dasi saranghal su issdorok)
Chorus
G Bm Em C
Here I am jikyeobwa nareul, nan jeoldae
G Bm Em C
Singing till the end meomchuji anha i norae
G Bm Em C
Neoui gin bami kkeutnaneun geunal
Am G D
Gogaereul deureo barabon geugose isseulge
Outro
Em C G Bm
Em C G
