Chord Gitar Lagu Rockabye Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie, Lirik Lagu Rockabye 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rockabye dinyanyikan Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Rockabye dalam kunci gitar atau chord Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik

(Verse)

Am F G Em

She works the night, by the water

Am F

She's gone astray, so far away

G Em

From her father's daughter

Am F G Em

She just wants a life for her baby

Am F

All on her own, no one will come

G Em

She's got to save him

Am F G

She tells him "ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

Em Am

I'm gonna give you all of my love

F G Em

Nobody matters like you"

Am F G

She tells him "your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life

Em Am

You're gonna grow and have a good life

F G Em

I'm gonna do what I've got to do"

[Chorus]

Am F G

So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye

Em

I'm gonna rock you

Am F G

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Em

Somebody's got you

Am F G

Rockabye baby, Rockabye

Em

I'm gonna rock you

Am F G

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Am F G Em

Rockabye, no

Am F G Em

Rockabye

[Verse]

Am F G Em

She found her love way too early

Am F

He left her there with more than tears

G Em

And hard to carry



Am F

They said "Too young"

G Em

"What are you thinking?"

Am

The told her "Choose"

F

She chose to use

G Em

Her heart and keep him



Am F

Now she gotta a six-year-old

G

Trying to keep him warm

Em Am

Trying to keep out the cold

F

When he looks in her eyes

G Em

He don't know he's safe



Am F G

When she says "ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

Em Am

I'm gonna give you all of my love

F G Em

Nobody matters like you

[Chorus]

Am F G

So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye

Em

I'm gonna rock you

Am F G

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Em

Somebody's got you

Am F G

Rockabye baby, Rockabye

Em

I'm gonna rock you

Am F G

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Am F G Em

Rockabye, no

Am F G Em

Rockabye

[Verse]

Am F

Now she gotta a six-year-old

G

Trying to keep him warm

Em F

Trying to keep out the cold

F E

When he looks her in the eyes

E

He don't know he's safe when she says

Am F G

She tells him "ooh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

Em Am

I'm gonna give you all of my love

F G Em

Nobody matters like you"

Am F G

She tells him "your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life

Em Am

You're gonna grow and have a good life

F G Em

I'm gonna do what I've got to do"

Itulah, chord gitar Rockabye dinyanyikan Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie, serta lirik lagu Rockabye dalam kunci gitar atau chord Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )