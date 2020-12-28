Chord Gitar Lagu Thick And Thin LANY, Lirik Lagu Thick And Thin

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Thick And Thin dinyanyikan LANY.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Thick And Thin dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik

[Verse 1]

C

Late night

Em

Your eyes fell to the floor

Am

I'm trying to make sense

Am

But you're losing your patience

C

Hands talk, won't stop

Em

We go to war

Am

In the heat of the moment

Am

You think that we're broken



[Pre-Chorus 1]

C Em

I could see my whole life with you baby

C Em

Now you got me thinking that I'm crazy

Am

Cause you're...



[Chorus 1]

C

Out the door

Em

Just one mistake

Am

You say you're not in love no more

C

But was it really love

Em

If you can leave me for

Am

Something so innocent

Am

Is this the end?

C Em Am

Thought you'd be there through thick and thin

[Verse 2]

C

Can't sleep, can't eat

Em

My mind's a mess

Am

What are you thinking?

Am

You were happy last weekend

C

All the good times

Em

How'd you forget?

Am

I was your best friend, yeah

Am

Remember when you said



[Pre-Chorus 2]

C Em

You could see your whole life with me baby

C Em

Now you got me thinking that I'm crazy

Am

Cause you're...

[Chorus 2]

C

Out the door

Em

Just one mistake

Am

You say you're not in love no more

C

But was it really love

Em

If you can leave me for

Am

Something so innocent

Am

Is this the end?

C Em Am

Thought you'd be there through thick and thin

C Em Am

Thought you'd be there through thick and thin

C Em Am

Thought you'd be there through thick and thin

C Em Am

Thought you'd be there through thick and thin



[Bridge]

C Em

Said you'd be there for me through everything

C Em

Said that you'd have my back with anything

C Em

Said you'd be there for me through everything

C Em

Said that you'd have my back with anything



[Chorus 3]

Am C

Now you're out the door

Em

Just one mistake

Am

You say you're not in love no more

C

But was it really love

Em

If you can leave me for

Am

Something so innocent

Am

Is this the end?

C Em Am

Thought you'd be there through thick and thin

C

Out the door

Em

Just one mistake

Am

You say you're not in love no more

C

But was it really love

Em

If you can leave me for

Am

Something so innocent

Am

Is this the end?

C Em Am

Thought you'd be there through thick and thin



[Outro]

C Em

Said you'd be there for me through everything

C Em

Said that you'd have my back with anything

C Em

Said you'd be there for me through everything

C Em C*

Said that you'd have my back with anything

Itulah, chord gitar Thick And Thin dinyanyikan LANY, serta lirik lagu Thick And Thin dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )