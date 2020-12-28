Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Thick And Thin LANY, Lirik Lagu Thick And Thin
Simak, chord gitar Thick And Thin dinyanyikan LANY. Termasuk, lirik lagu Thick And Thin dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.
Simak, chord gitar Thick And Thin dinyanyikan LANY.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Thick And Thin dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.
[Verse 1]
C
Late night
Em
Your eyes fell to the floor
Am
I'm trying to make sense
Am
But you're losing your patience
C
Hands talk, won't stop
Em
We go to war
Am
In the heat of the moment
Am
You think that we're broken
[Pre-Chorus 1]
C Em
I could see my whole life with you baby
C Em
Now you got me thinking that I'm crazy
Am
Cause you're...
[Chorus 1]
C
Out the door
Em
Just one mistake
Am
You say you're not in love no more
C
But was it really love
Em
If you can leave me for
Am
Something so innocent
Am
Is this the end?
C Em Am
Thought you'd be there through thick and thin
[Verse 2]
C
Can't sleep, can't eat
Em
My mind's a mess
Am
What are you thinking?
Am
You were happy last weekend
C
All the good times
Em
How'd you forget?
Am
I was your best friend, yeah
Am
Remember when you said
[Pre-Chorus 2]
C Em
You could see your whole life with me baby
C Em
Now you got me thinking that I'm crazy
Am
Cause you're...
[Chorus 2]
C
Out the door
Em
Just one mistake
Am
You say you're not in love no more
C
But was it really love
Em
If you can leave me for
Am
Something so innocent
Am
Is this the end?
C Em Am
Thought you'd be there through thick and thin
C Em Am
Thought you'd be there through thick and thin
C Em Am
Thought you'd be there through thick and thin
C Em Am
Thought you'd be there through thick and thin
[Bridge]
C Em
Said you'd be there for me through everything
C Em
Said that you'd have my back with anything
C Em
Said you'd be there for me through everything
C Em
Said that you'd have my back with anything
[Chorus 3]
Am C
Now you're out the door
Em
Just one mistake
Am
You say you're not in love no more
C
But was it really love
Em
If you can leave me for
Am
Something so innocent
Am
Is this the end?
C Em Am
Thought you'd be there through thick and thin
C
Out the door
Em
Just one mistake
Am
You say you're not in love no more
C
But was it really love
Em
If you can leave me for
Am
Something so innocent
Am
Is this the end?
C Em Am
Thought you'd be there through thick and thin
[Outro]
C Em
Said you'd be there for me through everything
C Em
Said that you'd have my back with anything
C Em
Said you'd be there for me through everything
C Em C*
Said that you'd have my back with anything
