Chord Gitar Lagu Vapor 5 Seconds Of Summer, Lirik Lagu Vapor

[Verse]

C

I'll take what you got, got, got

Em

I know it's not a lot, lot, lot

Am

Cause I just need another hit

F

You're the thing that I can't quit

C

You got what I want, want, want

Em

Hate it when you're gone, gone, gone

Am

If you told me that we were through

F

You know that I would break the truce



[Chorus]

C

I want to breathe you in like your vapor



I want to be the one you remember

Am

I want to feel your love like the weather

F

All over me, all over me

C

I want to print our hands in the pavement



Savour your words, I won't ever waste them

Am

Look in your eyes and know just what you miss

F

Just lie to me, just lie to me



[Verse]

C

So talk, talk, talk

Em

Well tell me what I want, want, want

Am

If I look into your eyes

F

It's almost like a perfect line

C

So don't stop, stop, stop

Em

We'll take another shot, shot, shot

Am

Cause you know you got perfect aim



I wanna feel you in my veins



[Chorus]

C

I want to breathe you in like your vapor



I want to be the one you remember

Am

I want to feel your love like the weather

F

All over me, all over me

C

I want to print our hands in the pavement



Savour your words, I won't ever waste them

Am

Look in your eyes and know just what you miss

F

Just lie to me, just lie to me



[Bridge]

C

You sound so sweet



When you lie to me

Am

Make you sound so sweet

F

When you lie to me



[Chorus]

C

I want to breathe you in like your vapor



I want to be the one you remember

Am

I want to feel your love like the weather

F

All over me, all over me

C

I want to print our hands in the pavement



Savour your words, I won't ever waste them

Am

Look in your eyes and know just what you miss

F

Just lie to me, just lie to me





[Outro]

C

You sound so sweet



When you lie to me

Am

Make you sound so sweet

F

When you lie to me

