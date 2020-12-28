Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Vapor 5 Seconds Of Summer, Lirik Lagu Vapor
Simak, chord gitar Vapor dinyanyikan 5 Seconds Of Summer. Termasuk, lirik lagu Vapor dalam kunci gitar atau chord 5 Seconds Of Summer.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Vapor dinyanyikan 5 Seconds Of Summer.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Vapor dalam kunci gitar atau chord 5 Seconds Of Summer.
[Verse]
C
I'll take what you got, got, got
Em
I know it's not a lot, lot, lot
Am
Cause I just need another hit
F
You're the thing that I can't quit
C
You got what I want, want, want
Em
Hate it when you're gone, gone, gone
Am
If you told me that we were through
F
You know that I would break the truce
[Chorus]
C
I want to breathe you in like your vapor
I want to be the one you remember
Am
I want to feel your love like the weather
F
All over me, all over me
C
I want to print our hands in the pavement
Savour your words, I won't ever waste them
Am
Look in your eyes and know just what you miss
F
Just lie to me, just lie to me
[Verse]
C
So talk, talk, talk
Em
Well tell me what I want, want, want
Am
If I look into your eyes
F
It's almost like a perfect line
C
So don't stop, stop, stop
Em
We'll take another shot, shot, shot
Am
Cause you know you got perfect aim
I wanna feel you in my veins
[Chorus]
C
I want to breathe you in like your vapor
I want to be the one you remember
Am
I want to feel your love like the weather
F
All over me, all over me
C
I want to print our hands in the pavement
Savour your words, I won't ever waste them
Am
Look in your eyes and know just what you miss
F
Just lie to me, just lie to me
[Bridge]
C
You sound so sweet
When you lie to me
Am
Make you sound so sweet
F
When you lie to me
[Chorus]
C
I want to breathe you in like your vapor
I want to be the one you remember
Am
I want to feel your love like the weather
F
All over me, all over me
C
I want to print our hands in the pavement
Savour your words, I won't ever waste them
Am
Look in your eyes and know just what you miss
F
Just lie to me, just lie to me
[Outro]
C
You sound so sweet
When you lie to me
Am
Make you sound so sweet
F
When you lie to me
Itulah, chord gitar Vapor dinyanyikan 5 Seconds Of Summer, serta lirik lagu Vapor dalam kunci gitar atau chord 5 Seconds Of Summer.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
