Chord Gitar Lagu What Was It All For Zalman Krause, Lirik Lagu What Was It All For

Simak, chord gitar What Was It All For dinyanyikan Zalman Krause. Termasuk, lirik lagu What Was It All For dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zalman Krause

Chord Gitar Lagu What Was It All For Zalman Krause, Lirik Lagu What Was It All For
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Chord Was It All For dinyanyikan Zalman Krause, serta lirik lagu Was It All For. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar What Was It All For dinyanyikan Zalman Krause.

Termasuk, lirik lagu What Was It All For dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zalman Krause.

Intro: A Cm A Cm

A                           Cm
I was always there when you needed me the most
A                               Cm
I would always comfort you when you felt lost
Bm                                       E
When I'd come home you'd kiss me at the door
            A       Cm
What was it all for?

A                        Cm
Lying by your side was a fantasy
A                                      Cm
the odds that i would meet you it just couldn't be
Bm                                     E
when you were here I couldn't ask for more
            A        Cm
What was it all for?

A               Cm
Now that you're gone
Bm         E
I sit here alone
A                     Cm
You pushed me out the door
Bm                        E
and I don't understand, baby
                A    Cm
What was it all for?

Bridge: A Cm

A                               Cm
I gave you all I could in your time of need
A                                   Cm
and always told you stories cuz you didn't like to read
             Bm                        E
but did you love me I never was quite sure
               A       Cm
so what was it all for?

A                                Cm
I would make you laugh when you tried to scream at me
A                               Cm
we would love to argue seems we never could agree
Bm                                 E
you left me baby now my heart is torn
                    A   Cm
so What was it all for?

A                Cm
Now that you're gone
Bm           E
I sit here alone
     A                Cm
You pushed me out the door
Bm                         E
and I don't understand, baby
            A        Cm
What was it all for?

Bm                          
Moments fade, you used to say
    E
but i thought you would always stay
   Bm                              E
in my heart you and i would always be
Bm
and waking up without you here
     E
it's almost more than i could bear
   Bm                             E
i can't believe it's happening to me
A               Cm
Now that you're gone
Bm         E
I sit here alone
A                     Cm
You pushed me out the door
Bm                        E
and I don't understand, baby
                A    Cm
What was it all for?

A               Cm
Now that you're gone
Bm         E
I sit here alone
A                     Cm
You pushed me out the door
Bm                        E
and I don't understand, baby
                A    Cm
What was it all for?

A  Cm  A  Cm  A  Cm  A  Cm ..

Itulah, chord gitar What Was It All For dinyanyikan Zalman Krause, serta lirik lagu What Was It All For dalam kunci gitar atau chord Zalman Krause.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
