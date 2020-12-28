Download Lagu MP3 Dance Monkey Tones and I, Streaming MP3 Dance Monkey

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 Dance Monkey dinyanyikan Tones and I di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Dance Monkey.

Berikut, lirik lagu Dance Monkey MP3 dinyanyikan Tones and I.

They say oh my god I see the way you shine

Take your hand, my dear, and place them both in mine

You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my I, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh, oh, oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say move for me, move for me, move for me, ay, ay, ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

I said oh my god I see you walking by

Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes

Just like a monkey I've been dancing my whole life

But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh, oh, oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say move for me, move for me, move for me, ay, ay, ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say move for me, move for me, move for me, ay, ay, ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again