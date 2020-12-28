Download Lagu MP3 Dance Monkey Tones and I, Streaming MP3 Dance Monkey

Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 Dance Monkey Tones and I
Download lagu MP3 Dance Monkey dinyanyikan Tones and I di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Dance Monkey.
Download lagu MP3 Dance Monkey dinyanyikan Tones and I di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Dance Monkey.
Berikut, lirik lagu Dance Monkey MP3 dinyanyikan Tones and I.
They say oh my god I see the way you shine
Take your hand, my dear, and place them both in mine
You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time
And oh my I, I, I like your style
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
So they say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh, oh, oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say move for me, move for me, move for me, ay, ay, ay
And when you're done I'll make you do it all again
I said oh my god I see you walking by
Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes
Just like a monkey I've been dancing my whole life
But you just beg to see me dance just one more time
Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time
And oh my I, I like your style
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
So they say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh, oh, oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say move for me, move for me, move for me, ay, ay, ay
And when you're done I'll make you do it all again
They say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say move for me, move for me, move for me, ay, ay, ay
And when you're done I'll make you do it all again
