Chord Gitar Lagu Body Gold Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu Body Gold

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Body Gold dinyanyikan Oh Wonder.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Body Gold dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Verse]

Am C

Before you came round my heart would never beat much faster

Am F

Before you came round I was ready to slow down

Am C

Before you came round I was heading for a small disaster

Am F

Before you came round I was ready to blow me down



[Chorus]

Am C

Let it go, paint my body gold

F G

Take our bodies higher and higher and higher

Am C

We can go until the morning glow

F G

We can go higher and higher and higher



[Verse]

Am C

Before I was found I felt like I could drain the ocean

Am F

Before I was found I didn’t wanna breathe out

Am C

Now my soul beats a sound loud enough to quiet the thunder

Am F

A love with no doubt and now I’m never gonna slow down



Never gonna slow down



[Chorus]

Am C

Let it go, paint my body gold

F G

Take our bodies higher and higher and higher

Am C

We can go until the morning glow

F G

We can go higher and higher and higher



Am C F G

Let it go, paint my body gold

Am C

We can go until the morning glow

F G

We can go higher and higher and higher



[Bridge]

Am C

And we will walk with our feet on the ground

F G

And we will talk with our head in the clouds

[x3]

Am C

And we will walk with our feet on the ground

F

On the ground

G

On the ground

On the ground



[Chorus]

Am C

Let it go, paint my body gold

F G

Take our bodies higher and higher and higher

Am C

We can go until the morning glow

F G

We can go higher and higher and higher



Am C F G

Let it go, paint my body gold

Am C

We can go until the morning glow

F G

We can go higher and higher and higher



Am C

Let it go, paint my body gold

F G

Take our bodies higher and higher and higher

Am C

We can go until the morning glow

F G

We can go higher and higher and higher

Itulah, chord gitar Body Gold dinyanyikan Oh Wonder, serta lirik lagu Body Gold dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )