Chord Gitar Lagu Houdini Jade Bird, Lirik Lagu Houdini

[Verse 1]

C C/B Am Am/G F

It's a quarter to three and it's clear, clear to me that you're leaving

C C/B Am Am/G F

Usually, we don't come, come to blows till the evening

C C/B Am Am/G F G

Now the neighbours are out on the street tryna hear what we're screaming about



[Chorus]

C C/B Am

Oh if they need a one to one

C C/B Am

A reason or an explanation

C C/B Am

If they need lessons on leaving

Am/G F#* F

I'll send them to you, Houdini



[Verse 2]

C C/B Am Am/G F

Now you're looking at me like you can't quite believe what you're feeling

C C/B Am Am/G F

But I've always known that you'd go without giving a reason

C C/B Am Am/G F#*

Oh you start a war, slam the door, throw it all in my face

F

So I don't want you to stay



[Chorus]

C C/B Am

If they need a one to one

C C/B Am

A reason or an explanation

C C/B Am

If they need lessons on leaving

Am F#* F

I'll send them to you, Houdini



[Bridge]

F

I'll make my day and trade your place

Am C/G

With anyone who's not walking away again

F Am

I blame each escapade on my mistakes

C/G Dm F

For not letting all this end



[Chorus]

C C/B Am

If they need a one to one

C C/B Am

A reason or an explanation

C C/B Am

If they need lessons on leaving

Am/G F#* F

I'll send them to you, Houdini



C C/B Am

If they need a one to one

C C/B Am

A reason or an explanation

C C/B Am

If they need lessons on leaving

Am/G F#* F

I'll send them to you, Houdini



[Outro]

C C/B F

Mhh, mmh, mmh

C C/B F

Mhh, mmh, mmh

C C/B F

Mhh, mmh, mmh

C C/B F

Mhh, mmh, mmh

