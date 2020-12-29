Chord Gitar Lagu I Like It When You Love Me Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu I Like It When You Love Me

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Like It When You Love Me dinyanyikan Oh Wonder.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I Like It When You Love Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.

[Verse 1]

Fm G# C#

You haven't said I love you

C#

I love you in a long time

Fm G# C#

Is there something wrong with me?

Fm G# C#

You haven't touched my body

C#

My body in a long time

Fm G# C#

Is there something I can't see?



[Pre-Chorus]

Fm G#

Are we in too deep to take it all back?

C#

'Cause baby when I sleep, I only dream black

Fm G# C#

Are we in too deep to take it all back?



[Chorus]

C#

I like it when you love me

Cm A#m

I like it when you care

G#

I like it when it's easy

D#

And there ain't all this bad blood here

C#

Don't like it when you hurt me

Cm A#m

Don't like when you swear

G# D#

Just like it when you love me

Fm G# C#

I like it when you love me, love me

Fm G# C#

I like it when you love me, love me



[Verse 2]

Fm G# C#

We never seem to smile

C#

Smile like we used to

Fm G# C#

What is it you're going through?

Fm G# C#

We never drive for miles

C#

Talking like we used to

Fm G# C#

Can you feel it fading too?



[Pre-Chorus]

Fm G#

Are we in too deep to take it all back?

C#

'Cause baby when I sleep, I only dream black

Fm G# C#

Are we in too deep to take it all back?



[Chorus]

C#

I like it when you love me

Cm A#m

I like it when you care

G#

I like it when it's easy

D#

And there ain't all this bad blood here

C#

Don't like it when you hurt me

Cm A#m

Don't like when you swear

G# D#

Just like it when you love me

Fm G# C#

I like it when you love me, love me

Fm G# C#

I like it when you love me, love me



[Outro]

Fm G# C#

I like it when you love me, love me

Fm G# C#

I like it when you love me, love me

Itulah, chord gitar I Like It When You Love Me dinyanyikan Oh Wonder, serta lirik lagu I Like It When You Love Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.

