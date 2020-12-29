Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu I Like It When You Love Me Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu I Like It When You Love Me
[Verse 1]
Fm G# C#
You haven't said I love you
C#
I love you in a long time
Fm G# C#
Is there something wrong with me?
Fm G# C#
You haven't touched my body
C#
My body in a long time
Fm G# C#
Is there something I can't see?
[Pre-Chorus]
Fm G#
Are we in too deep to take it all back?
C#
'Cause baby when I sleep, I only dream black
Fm G# C#
Are we in too deep to take it all back?
[Chorus]
C#
I like it when you love me
Cm A#m
I like it when you care
G#
I like it when it's easy
D#
And there ain't all this bad blood here
C#
Don't like it when you hurt me
Cm A#m
Don't like when you swear
G# D#
Just like it when you love me
Fm G# C#
I like it when you love me, love me
Fm G# C#
I like it when you love me, love me
[Verse 2]
Fm G# C#
We never seem to smile
C#
Smile like we used to
Fm G# C#
What is it you're going through?
Fm G# C#
We never drive for miles
C#
Talking like we used to
Fm G# C#
Can you feel it fading too?
[Pre-Chorus]
Fm G#
Are we in too deep to take it all back?
C#
'Cause baby when I sleep, I only dream black
Fm G# C#
Are we in too deep to take it all back?
[Chorus]
C#
I like it when you love me
Cm A#m
I like it when you care
G#
I like it when it's easy
D#
And there ain't all this bad blood here
C#
Don't like it when you hurt me
Cm A#m
Don't like when you swear
G# D#
Just like it when you love me
Fm G# C#
I like it when you love me, love me
Fm G# C#
I like it when you love me, love me
[Outro]
Fm G# C#
I like it when you love me, love me
Fm G# C#
I like it when you love me, love me
