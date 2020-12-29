Chord Gitar Lagu Right Where You Left Me Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Right Where You Left Me

Ilustrasi. Chord Right Where You Left Me dinyanyikan Taylor Swift, serta lirik lagu Right Where You Left Me.

chord gitar Right Where You Left Me dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

lirik lagu Right Where You Left Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.

[Verse 1]

D

Friends break up, friends get married

Em

Strangers get born, strangers

get buried

C

Trends change, rumors fly through

new skies

G D

But I'm right where you left me

D

Matches burn after the other

Em

Pages turn and stick to each other

C

Wages earned and lessons learned

G D

But I, I'm right where you left me

[Pre-Chorus]

D Em

Help, I'm still at the restaurant

C

Still sitting in a corner I haunt

Cross-legged in the dim light

G D

They say, "What a sad sight", I

D Em

I swear you could hear a hair pin drop

C

Right when I felt the moment stop

Glass shattered on the white cloth

G D

Everybody moved on, I

Am

I stayed there

G

Dust collected on my pinned-up hair

D Am

They expected me to find somewhere

G

Some perspective, but I sat and stared

D

Right where you left me

[Chorus]

Em C

You left me no, oh, you left me no

G D

You left me no choice but to stay

here forever

Em

You left me, you left me no,

C

oh, you left me no

G D

You left me no choice but to stay

here forever

[Interlude]

Am G D x2

[Bridge]

Bm

Did you ever hear about

C

the girl who got frozen?

Time went on for everybody else

D

She won't know it, she's still

C

twenty-three inside her fantasy

G

How it was supposed to be

Bm

Did you hear about the

C

girl who lives in delusion?

Breakups happen every day,

D

you don't have to lose it

She's still twenty-three

C

inside her fantasy

G N.C.

And you're sitting in front of me

[Verse 2]

Em

At the restaurant when I was

C

still the one you want

Cross-legged in the dim light

G D

everything was just right, I

D Em

I could feel the mascara run

C

You told me that you met someone

Glass shattered on the white cloth

G D

Everybody moved on

[Pre-Chorus]

D Em

Help, I'm still at the restaurant

C

Still sitting in a corner I haunt

Cross-legged in the dim light

G D

They say, "What a sad sight", I

Am

I stayed there

G

Dust collected on my pinned-up

hair

D Am

I'm sure that you got a wife

out there

G

Kids and Christmas, but I'm unaware

D Am

Cause I'm right where I cause

no harm

Mind my business

G

If our love died young

D

I can't bear witness

Am

And it's been so long

G

But if you ever think you got

it wrong

D

I'm right where

G D

You left me

[Chorus]

Em C

You left me no, oh, you left

me no

G D

You left me no choice but to stay

here forever

Em

You left me, you left me no,

C

oh, you left me no

G D

You left me no choice but to stay

here forever

