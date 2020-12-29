Chord Gitar Lagu Right Where You Left Me Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Right Where You Left Me

Chord Gitar
[Verse 1]
D
Friends break up, friends get married
Em
Strangers get born, strangers
get buried
C
Trends change, rumors fly through
new skies
G D
But I'm right where you left me
D
Matches burn after the other
Em
Pages turn and stick to each other
C
Wages earned and lessons learned
G D
But I, I'm right where you left me
[Pre-Chorus]
D Em
Help, I'm still at the restaurant
C
Still sitting in a corner I haunt
Cross-legged in the dim light
G D
They say, "What a sad sight", I
D Em
I swear you could hear a hair pin drop
C
Right when I felt the moment stop
Glass shattered on the white cloth
G D
Everybody moved on, I
Am
I stayed there
G
Dust collected on my pinned-up hair
D Am
They expected me to find somewhere
G
Some perspective, but I sat and stared
D
Right where you left me
[Chorus]
Em C
You left me no, oh, you left me no
G D
You left me no choice but to stay
here forever
Em
You left me, you left me no,
C
oh, you left me no
G D
You left me no choice but to stay
here forever
[Interlude]
Am G D x2
[Bridge]
Bm
Did you ever hear about
C
the girl who got frozen?
Time went on for everybody else
D
She won't know it, she's still
C
twenty-three inside her fantasy
G
How it was supposed to be
Bm
Did you hear about the
C
girl who lives in delusion?
Breakups happen every day,
D
you don't have to lose it
She's still twenty-three
C
inside her fantasy
G N.C.
And you're sitting in front of me
[Verse 2]
Em
At the restaurant when I was
C
still the one you want
Cross-legged in the dim light
G D
everything was just right, I
D Em
I could feel the mascara run
C
You told me that you met someone
Glass shattered on the white cloth
G D
Everybody moved on
[Pre-Chorus]
D Em
Help, I'm still at the restaurant
C
Still sitting in a corner I haunt
Cross-legged in the dim light
G D
They say, "What a sad sight", I
Am
I stayed there
G
Dust collected on my pinned-up
hair
D Am
I'm sure that you got a wife
out there
G
Kids and Christmas, but I'm unaware
D Am
Cause I'm right where I cause
no harm
Mind my business
G
If our love died young
D
I can't bear witness
Am
And it's been so long
G
But if you ever think you got
it wrong
D
I'm right where
G D
You left me
[Chorus]
Em C
You left me no, oh, you left
me no
G D
You left me no choice but to stay
here forever
Em
You left me, you left me no,
C
oh, you left me no
G D
You left me no choice but to stay
here forever
Itulah, chord gitar Where You Left Me dinyanyikan Taylor Swift, serta lirik lagu Where You Left Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.
