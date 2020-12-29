Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Save Myself Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Save Myself
Chord gitar Save Myself dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, serta lirik lagu Save Myself dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Save Myself dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Save Myself dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
[Verse 1]
G D Em C
I gave all my oxygen to people that could breath
G D Em C
I gave away my money and now we don't even speak
C D Em D C
I drove miles and miles, but would you do the same for me?
G D G
Oh ho-o-onestly
G D Em C
Offered off my shoulder just for you to cry upon
G D Em C
Gave you constant shelter and a bed to keep you warm
C D Em D C
They gave me the heartache and in return I gave a song
G D G
Its goes o-o-on and on
[Chorus]
C G D G
Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels
C G D B7 Em
I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills
C D Em D C
And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf
Am/E
No farewell
Am/E Am/E G/B C D/F# G
So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself
[Verse 2]
G D Em C
I gave you all my energy and I took away your pain
G D Em C
'Cause human beings are destined to radiate or drain
C D Em D C
What line do we stand upon 'cause from here it looks the same?
G D G
And only scars remain
[Chorus]
C G D G
Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels
C G D B7 Em
I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills
C D Em D C
And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf
Am/E
No farewell
Am/E Am/E G/B C D/F# G
So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself
[Bridge]
Em C
But if I don't, then I'll go back
G
To where I'm rescuing a stranger
D Em
Just because they needed saving just like that
C
Oh, I'm here again
G
Between the devil and the danger
D
But I guess it's just my nature
C
My dad was wrong
D
'Cause I'm not like my mum
Em D C
'Cause she'd just smile and I'm complaining in a song
Am/E
But it helps
Am/E Am/E G/B C D/F# G
So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself
Itulah, chord gitar Save Myself dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, serta lirik lagu Save Myself dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
chord gitar Save Myself
chord Save Myself
Save Myself chord
Save Myself
kunci gitar Save Myself
lirik lagu Save Myself
chord Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
I gave all my oxygen to people
Life can get you down so I just numb
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu I Like It When You Love Me Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu I Like It When You Love Me
|Chord Gitar Lagu Nicotine Panic! At the Disco, Lirik Lagu Nicotine
|Chord Gitar Lagu Semoga Kau dan Dia Bahagia Adul TW, Lirik Lagu Semoga Kau dan Dia Bahagia
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sebujur Bangkai Rhoma Irama, Lirik Lagu Sebujur Bangkai
|Chord Gitar Lagu Salam Balik Mala Agatha, Lirik Lagu Salam Balik