Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Save Myself Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Save Myself

Chord gitar Save Myself dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, serta lirik lagu Save Myself dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran

Chord Gitar Lagu Save Myself Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Save Myself
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar Lagu Save Myself Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Save Myself. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Save Myself dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Save Myself dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.

[Verse 1]

G                  D              Em                       C
I gave all my oxygen to people that could breath
   G                   D                       Em                  C
I gave away my money and now we don't even speak
  C                       D                               Em      D            C
I drove miles and miles, but would you do the same for me?
      G   D   G
Oh ho-o-onestly

G                     D                        Em               C
Offered off my shoulder just for you to cry upon
G                           D                   Em                    C
Gave you constant shelter and a bed to keep you warm
C                          D                            Em    D         C
They gave me the heartache and in return I gave a song
             G         D      G
Its goes o-o-on and on

[Chorus]

C                        G                    D                       G
Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels
  C                      G                       D           B7           Em
I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills
       C                        D                         Em       D        C
And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf
                 Am/E
No farewell
                  Am/E                            Am/E G/B C       D/F# G
So before I save someone else, I've got  to   save myself

[Verse 2]

G                         D                 Em                    C
I gave you all my energy and I took away your pain
           G                          D                Em            C
'Cause human beings are destined to radiate or drain
  C                     D                                   Em      D             C
What line do we stand upon 'cause from here it looks the same?
       G       D        G
And only scars remain

 
[Chorus]

C                        G                    D                       G
Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels
  C                      G                       D           B7           Em
I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills
       C                         D                        Em       D        C
And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf
                 Am/E
No farewell
                  Am/E                            Am/E G/B C       D/F# G
So before I save someone else, I've got  to   save myself

[Bridge]

           Em                       C
But if I don't, then I'll go back
                          G
To where I'm rescuing a stranger
            D                                                  Em
Just because they needed saving just like that
                    C
Oh, I'm here again
                    G
Between the devil and the danger
        D
But I guess it's just my nature
                   C
My dad was wrong
                                   D
'Cause I'm not like my mum
                             Em                       D                C
'Cause she'd just smile and I'm complaining in a song
         Am/E
But it helps
                  Am/E                            Am/E G/B C    D/F# G
So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

Itulah, chord gitar Save Myself dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, serta lirik lagu Save Myself dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
