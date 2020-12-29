Chord Gitar Lagu Save Myself Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Save Myself

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Save Myself dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.

[Verse 1]

G D Em C

I gave all my oxygen to people that could breath

G D Em C

I gave away my money and now we don't even speak

C D Em D C

I drove miles and miles, but would you do the same for me?

G D G

Oh ho-o-onestly

G D Em C

Offered off my shoulder just for you to cry upon

G D Em C

Gave you constant shelter and a bed to keep you warm

C D Em D C

They gave me the heartache and in return I gave a song

G D G

Its goes o-o-on and on

[Chorus]

C G D G

Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels

C G D B7 Em

I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills

C D Em D C

And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf

Am/E

No farewell

Am/E Am/E G/B C D/F# G

So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

[Verse 2]

G D Em C

I gave you all my energy and I took away your pain

G D Em C

'Cause human beings are destined to radiate or drain

C D Em D C

What line do we stand upon 'cause from here it looks the same?

G D G

And only scars remain



[Chorus]

C G D G

Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels

C G D B7 Em

I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills

C D Em D C

And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf

Am/E

No farewell

Am/E Am/E G/B C D/F# G

So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

[Bridge]

Em C

But if I don't, then I'll go back

G

To where I'm rescuing a stranger

D Em

Just because they needed saving just like that

C

Oh, I'm here again

G

Between the devil and the danger

D

But I guess it's just my nature

C

My dad was wrong

D

'Cause I'm not like my mum

Em D C

'Cause she'd just smile and I'm complaining in a song

Am/E

But it helps

Am/E Am/E G/B C D/F# G

So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

