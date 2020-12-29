Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu You Should Probably Leave Chris Stapleton, Lirik Lagu You Should Probably Leave
chord gitar You Should Probably Leave dinyanyikan Chris Stapleton, lirik lagu You Should Probably Leave dalam kunci gitar atau chord Chris Stapleton.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar You Should Probably Leave dinyanyikan Chris Stapleton.
Termasuk, lirik lagu You Should Probably Leave dalam kunci gitar atau chord Chris Stapleton.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
[Verse]
F#m A D A F#m A D A
I know it ain’t… all that late, but you should probably leave
F#m A D A F#m A D A
I recognize that look in your eyes, and you should probably leave
[Chorus]
E F#m D A
‘Cause I know you, and you know me
E F#m D A
And we both know where this is gonna lead
E F#m D A F#m A D A
And you want me to say that I want you to stay, so you should probably leave
F#m A D A
Yeah, you should probably leave
[Verse]
F#m A D A F#m A D A
There’s still time for you to finish your wine, then you should probably leave
F#m A D A F#m A D A
And it’s hard to resist… your eyes, just one kiss, and you should probably leave
[Chorus]
E F#m D A
‘Cause I know you, and you know me
E F#m D A
And we both know where this is gonna lead
E F#m D A F#m A D A
And you want me to say that I want you to stay, so you should probably leave
[Bridge]
D Dmaj7/C# Bm7 Dmaj7/C# D
Like a devil on the shoulder, you been whisperin’… in… my… ear
D Dmaj7/C# Bm7 Dmaj7/C# E G#aug
And it’s getting’ kinda hard for me to do the right thing here
E
I wanna do the right thing baby
[Break/Solo] x2
F#m A D A F#m A D A
[Verse]
F#m A D A F#m A D A
The sun on your skin at 6 am, and I been watchin’ you sleep
F#m A D A F#m A D A
Honey, I’m so afraid your gonna wake up and say that you should probably leave
[Chorus]
E F#m D A
‘Cause I know you, and you know me
E F#m D A
And we both know where this is gonna lead
E F#m D A F#m A D A
I want you to stay but you’ll probably say that you should probably leave
F#m A D A
Yeah, you should probably leave
F#m A D A
Oh, you should probably leave
F#m A D A
Itulah, chord gitar You Should Probably Leave dinyanyikan Chris Stapleton, serta lirik lagu You Should Probably Leave dalam kunci gitar atau chord Chris Stapleto.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
download lagu MP3 You Should Probably Leave
download lagu You Should Probably Leave
download MP3 You Should Probably Leave
streaming MP3 You Should Probably Leave
lirik You Should Probably Leave
lagu You Should Probably Leave
You Should Probably Leave MP3
You Should Probably Leave spotify
Chris Stapleton
download lagu Chris Stapleton
download MP3 Chris Stapleton
lirik Chris Stapleton
lagu Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton MP3
Chris Stapleton spotify
download lagu
download MP3
streaming MP3
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Save Myself Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Save Myself
|Chord Gitar Lagu I Like It When You Love Me Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu I Like It When You Love Me
|Chord Gitar Lagu Nicotine Panic! At the Disco, Lirik Lagu Nicotine
|Chord Gitar Lagu Semoga Kau dan Dia Bahagia Adul TW, Lirik Lagu Semoga Kau dan Dia Bahagia
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sebujur Bangkai Rhoma Irama, Lirik Lagu Sebujur Bangkai