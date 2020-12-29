Chord Gitar Lagu You Should Probably Leave Chris Stapleton, Lirik Lagu You Should Probably Leave

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar You Should Probably Leave dinyanyikan Chris Stapleton.

Termasuk, lirik lagu You Should Probably Leave dalam kunci gitar atau chord Chris Stapleton.

[Verse]

F#m A D A F#m A D A

I know it ain’t… all that late, but you should probably leave

F#m A D A F#m A D A

I recognize that look in your eyes, and you should probably leave



[Chorus]

E F#m D A

‘Cause I know you, and you know me

E F#m D A

And we both know where this is gonna lead

E F#m D A F#m A D A

And you want me to say that I want you to stay, so you should probably leave

F#m A D A

Yeah, you should probably leave



[Verse]

F#m A D A F#m A D A

There’s still time for you to finish your wine, then you should probably leave

F#m A D A F#m A D A

And it’s hard to resist… your eyes, just one kiss, and you should probably leave



[Chorus]

E F#m D A

‘Cause I know you, and you know me

E F#m D A

And we both know where this is gonna lead

E F#m D A F#m A D A

And you want me to say that I want you to stay, so you should probably leave



[Bridge]

D Dmaj7/C# Bm7 Dmaj7/C# D

Like a devil on the shoulder, you been whisperin’… in… my… ear

D Dmaj7/C# Bm7 Dmaj7/C# E G#aug

And it’s getting’ kinda hard for me to do the right thing here

E

I wanna do the right thing baby



[Break/Solo] x2

F#m A D A F#m A D A



[Verse]

F#m A D A F#m A D A

The sun on your skin at 6 am, and I been watchin’ you sleep

F#m A D A F#m A D A

Honey, I’m so afraid your gonna wake up and say that you should probably leave



[Chorus]

E F#m D A

‘Cause I know you, and you know me

E F#m D A

And we both know where this is gonna lead

E F#m D A F#m A D A

I want you to stay but you’ll probably say that you should probably leave

F#m A D A

Yeah, you should probably leave

F#m A D A

Oh, you should probably leave



F#m A D A

