Chord Gitar Lagu Cover Me Up Jason Isbell, Lirik Lagu Cover Me Up

D G

A heart on the run keeps a hand on a gun

D

It can't trust anyone

D G

I was so sure what I needed was more

D

Tried to shoot out the sun

D/C# Bm G

In days when we raged, we flew off the page

D

Such damage was done

D G

But I made it through cause somebody knew

D

I was meant for someone

Chorus 1:

D G D

So girl leave your boots by the bed, we ain't leavin this room

G D

Till someone needs medical help or the magnolias bloom

Em G Bm

It's cold in this house and I ain't goin out to chop wood

D G D

So cover me up and know you're enough to use me for good

Put your faith to the test when I tore off your dress

In Richmond on high

I sobered up, I swore off that stuff

Forever this time

In the old lover's scene, I thought it'd be me

Who helped him get home

Home was a dream, one i'd never seen

Till you came along

Chorus 2:

So girl hang your dress up to dry we ain't leavin this room

Till Percy priest?? breaks open wide and the river runs through

Carries this house on the stones like a piece of drift wood

So cover me up and know you're enough to use me for good

Solo

Chorus 1

