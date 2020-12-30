Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Cover Me Up Jason Isbell, Lirik Lagu Cover Me Up
Simak, chord gitar Cover Me Up dinyanyikan Jason Isbell. Termasuk, lirik lagu Cover Me Up dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jason Isbell.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Cover Me Up dinyanyikan Jason Isbell.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Cover Me Up dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jason Isbell.
D G
A heart on the run keeps a hand on a gun
D
It can't trust anyone
D G
I was so sure what I needed was more
D
Tried to shoot out the sun
D/C# Bm G
In days when we raged, we flew off the page
D
Such damage was done
D G
But I made it through cause somebody knew
D
I was meant for someone
Chorus 1:
D G D
So girl leave your boots by the bed, we ain't leavin this room
G D
Till someone needs medical help or the magnolias bloom
Em G Bm
It's cold in this house and I ain't goin out to chop wood
D G D
So cover me up and know you're enough to use me for good
Put your faith to the test when I tore off your dress
In Richmond on high
I sobered up, I swore off that stuff
Forever this time
In the old lover's scene, I thought it'd be me
Who helped him get home
Home was a dream, one i'd never seen
Till you came along
Chorus 2:
So girl hang your dress up to dry we ain't leavin this room
Till Percy priest?? breaks open wide and the river runs through
Carries this house on the stones like a piece of drift wood
So cover me up and know you're enough to use me for good
Solo
Chorus 1
Itulah, chord gitar Cover Me Up dinyanyikan Jason Isbell, serta lirik lagu Cover Me Up dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jason Isbell.
