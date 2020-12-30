Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu My Eyes The Lumineers, Lirik Lagu My Eyes
Simak, chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers. Termasuk, lirik lagu My Eyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Lumineers.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers.
Termasuk, lirik lagu My Eyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Lumineers.
Intro
G Em C G
[Verse 1]
G Em
Oh, the devil's inside
C
You opened the door
G
You gave him a ride
G Em
Too young to know, too old to admit
C A7 C
That you couldn't see how it ends
[Chorus]
Em D#+ C G
What did you do to my eyes
Em D#+ C G
What did you sing to that lonely child
Em D#+ C G
Promised it all but you lied
Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C
You better slow down baa-by soon
G
It's all or nothing to you
Em C G
[Verse 2]
G Em
The glow of Hollywood signs
C
They sold you a bridge
G
They fed you the lines (they fed you to lions)
G Em
You always confused your servants for friends
C A7 C
But you couldn't see how it ends
It's all or nothing to you
[Chorus]
Em D#+ C G
What did you do to my eyes
Em D#+ C G
What did you say to my only child
Em D#+ C G
Promised your love but you lied
Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C
You better slow down baa-by soon
G
It's all or nothing to you
Em C G
G Em C A7 C
[Chorus]
Em D#+ C G
What did you do to my eyes
Em D#+ C G
What did you sing to that lonely child
Em A7 C G
Promised it all but you lied
Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C
You better slow down baa-by soon
Itulah, chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers, serta lirik lagu My Eyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Lumineers.
