Chord Gitar Lagu My Eyes The Lumineers, Lirik Lagu My Eyes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers.

Termasuk, lirik lagu My Eyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Lumineers.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

Intro

G Em C G



[Verse 1]

G Em

Oh, the devil's inside

C

You opened the door

G

You gave him a ride

G Em

Too young to know, too old to admit

C A7 C

That you couldn't see how it ends



[Chorus]

Em D#+ C G

What did you do to my eyes

Em D#+ C G

What did you sing to that lonely child

Em D#+ C G

Promised it all but you lied

Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C

You better slow down baa-by soon

G

It's all or nothing to you

Em C G



[Verse 2]

G Em

The glow of Hollywood signs

C

They sold you a bridge

G

They fed you the lines (they fed you to lions)

G Em

You always confused your servants for friends

C A7 C

But you couldn't see how it ends

It's all or nothing to you



[Chorus]

Em D#+ C G

What did you do to my eyes

Em D#+ C G

What did you say to my only child

Em D#+ C G

Promised your love but you lied

Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C

You better slow down baa-by soon

G

It's all or nothing to you

Em C G

G Em C A7 C



[Chorus]

Em D#+ C G

What did you do to my eyes

Em D#+ C G

What did you sing to that lonely child

Em A7 C G

Promised it all but you lied

Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C

You better slow down baa-by soon

Itulah, chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers, serta lirik lagu My Eyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Lumineers.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )