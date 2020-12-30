Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu My Eyes The Lumineers, Lirik Lagu My Eyes

Simak, chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers. Termasuk, lirik lagu My Eyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Lumineers.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu My Eyes The Lumineers, Lirik Lagu My Eyes
AFP/Getty Images
Ilustrasi. chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers, serta lirik lagu My Eyes. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers.

Termasuk, lirik lagu My Eyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Lumineers.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

Intro
G Em C G

[Verse 1]
G Em
Oh, the devil's inside
C
You opened the door
G
You gave him a ride
G Em
Too young to know, too old to admit
C A7 C
That you couldn't see how it ends

[Chorus]
Em D#+ C G
What did you do to my eyes
Em D#+ C G
What did you sing to that lonely child
Em D#+ C G
Promised it all but you lied
Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C
You better slow down baa-by soon
G
It's all or nothing to you
Em C G

[Verse 2]
G Em
The glow of Hollywood signs
C
They sold you a bridge
G
They fed you the lines (they fed you to lions)
G Em
You always confused your servants for friends
C A7 C
But you couldn't see how it ends
It's all or nothing to you

[Chorus]
Em D#+ C G
What did you do to my eyes
Em D#+ C G
What did you say to my only child
Em D#+ C G
Promised your love but you lied
Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C
You better slow down baa-by soon
G
It's all or nothing to you
Em C G
G Em C A7 C

[Chorus]
Em D#+ C G
What did you do to my eyes
Em D#+ C G
What did you sing to that lonely child
Em A7 C G
Promised it all but you lied
Em D#+ G/D G(b5)/C# C
You better slow down baa-by soon

Itulah, chord gitar My Eyes dinyanyikan The Lumineers, serta lirik lagu My Eyes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Lumineers.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
chord gitar My Eyes
chord My Eyes
My Eyes chord
lirik lagu My Eyes
My Eyes
chord The Lumineers
The Lumineers chord
chord gitar The Lumineers
The Lumineers
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Terungkap Alasan Gisel Nekat Rekam Video Syur dengan MYD Meski Masih Istri Gading, Ini Kata Polisi
Terungkap Alasan Gisel Nekat Rekam Video Syur dengan MYD Meski Masih Istri Gading, Ini Kata Polisi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan