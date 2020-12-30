Chord Gitar Lagu Saw You In A Dream The Japanese House, Lirik Lagu Saw You In A Dream

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Saw You In A Dream dinyanyikan The Japanese House.

[Verse 1]

E C#m

I saw you in a dream

F#

You had stayed the same

B

You were beckoning me

F# E

Said that I had changed

C#m

Tried to keep my eyes closed

F#

I want you so bad

B E

Then I awoke and it was so sad



[Pre-Chorus]

C#m F#

Haven't talked to you in months

D# F#m Am E

And I thought that I might cry

Am E F#m G#m

But I'm not that kind of guy



[Verse 2]

E C#m

I saw you in a dream

F#

You came to me

B F#

You were the sweetest apparition, such a pretty vision

E C#m F#

There was no reason, no explanation

B E

The perfect hallucination



[Pre-Chorus]

C#m F#

All good things come to an end

D# F#m Am E

But I thought that this might last

Am E F#m G#m

But you came and left so fast



[Chorus]

A B G#m A

And when I'm awake I can't switch off

B G#m A

It isn't the same but it is enough

C#m G#m E

(It isn't the same but it is enough)



[Verse 3]

C#m

I saw you in a dream

F#

Then it came to an end

D#m B E

I wonder if you'll come and visit me again

C#m F#

You take your time to reappear

B F#

I'm starting to believe that when I call your name



[Pre-Chorus]

E C#m F#

You just don't hear me anymore

B F#m Am E

And I know that I shouldn't even try

Am E F#m G#m

It's a waste of time



[Chorus]

A B G#m A

And when I'm awake I can't switch off

B G#m A

It isn't the same but it is enough

C#m G#m

(It isn't the same but it is enough)



A B G#m A

And when I'm awake I can't switch off

B G#m A

It isn't the same but it is enough

C#m G#m E

(It isn't the same but it is enough)

