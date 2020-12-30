Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Saw You In A Dream The Japanese House, Lirik Lagu Saw You In A Dream

chord gitar Saw You In A Dream dinyanyikan The Japanese House, lirik lagu Saw You In A Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Saw You In A Dream The Japanese House, Lirik Lagu Saw You In A Dream
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Chord Saw You In A Dream dinyanyikan The Japanese House, serta lirik lagu Saw You In A Dream. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Saw You In A Dream dinyanyikan The Japanese House.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Saw You In A Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

[Verse 1]
E C#m
I saw you in a dream
F#
You had stayed the same
B
You were beckoning me
F# E
Said that I had changed
C#m
Tried to keep my eyes closed
F#
I want you so bad
B E
Then I awoke and it was so sad

[Pre-Chorus]
C#m F#
Haven't talked to you in months
D# F#m Am E
And I thought that I might cry
Am E F#m G#m
But I'm not that kind of guy

[Verse 2]
E C#m
I saw you in a dream
F#
You came to me
B F#
You were the sweetest apparition, such a pretty vision
E C#m F#
There was no reason, no explanation
B E
The perfect hallucination

[Pre-Chorus]
C#m F#
All good things come to an end
D# F#m Am E
But I thought that this might last
Am E F#m G#m
But you came and left so fast

[Chorus]
A B G#m A
And when I'm awake I can't switch off
B G#m A
It isn't the same but it is enough
C#m G#m E
(It isn't the same but it is enough)

[Verse 3]
C#m
I saw you in a dream
F#
Then it came to an end
D#m B E
I wonder if you'll come and visit me again
C#m F#
You take your time to reappear
B F#
I'm starting to believe that when I call your name

[Pre-Chorus]
E C#m F#
You just don't hear me anymore
B F#m Am E
And I know that I shouldn't even try
Am E F#m G#m
It's a waste of time

[Chorus]
A B G#m A
And when I'm awake I can't switch off
B G#m A
It isn't the same but it is enough
C#m G#m
(It isn't the same but it is enough)

A B G#m A
And when I'm awake I can't switch off
B G#m A
It isn't the same but it is enough
C#m G#m E
(It isn't the same but it is enough)

Itulah, chord gitar Saw You In A Dream dinyanyikan The Japanese House, serta lirik lagu Saw You In A Dream dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Japanese House.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
