Chord Gitar Lagu Story Short Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Story Short

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Story Short dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Story Short dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.
[Intro]
C
[Verse 1]
F C Am G
Fatefully, I tried to pick my battles 'til the battle picked me
F C Am G
Misery, like the war of words I shouted in my sleep
F C
And you passed right by
Am G
I was in the alley, surrounded on all sides
F C
The knife cuts both ways
Am G
If the shoe fits, walk in it 'til your high heels break
[Chorus]
F C
And I fell from the pedestal
Am
Right down the rabbit hole
G
Long story short, it was a bad time
F C
Pushed from the precipices
Am
Clung to the nearest lips
G
Long story short, it was the wrong guy
F C
Now I'm all about you
Am G
I'm all about you, ah
C F G
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
C
I'm all about you, ah
F Em C
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 2]
F C Am G
Actually, I always felt I must look better in the rear view
F C Am G
Missing me, at the golden gates they once held the keys to
F C
When I dropped my sword
Am G
I threw it in the bushes and knocked on your door
F C
And we live in peace
Am G/B
But if someone comes at us, this time, I'm ready
[Chorus]
F C
'Cause I fell from the pedestal
Am
Right down the rabbit hole
G
Long story short, it was a bad time
F C
Pushed from the precipices
Am
Clung to the nearest lips
G
Long story short, it was the wrong guy
F C
Now I'm all about you
Am G
I'm all about you, ah
C F G
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
C
I'm all about you
[Bridge]
Am G/B Dm
No more keepin' score
Am
Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)
G/B Dm
No more tug of war
F Am
Now I just know there's more (Know there's more)
G/B Dm
No more keepin' score
Am
Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)
Am Em F
And my waves meet your shore
G
Ever and evermore
[Verse 3]
F C Am G
Past me, I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things
F C Am G
Your nemeses, will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing
F C
And he's passing by
Am G
Rare as the glimmer of a comet in the sky
F C
And he feels like home
Am G
If the shoe fits, walk in it everywhere you go
[Outro]
F C
Am G F C
Long story short, it was a bad time
Am G N.C.
Long story short, I survived
