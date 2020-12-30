Chord Gitar Lagu Story Short Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Story Short

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Story Short dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Story Short dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.

[Intro]

C

[Verse 1]

F C Am G

Fatefully, I tried to pick my battles 'til the battle picked me

F C Am G

Misery, like the war of words I shouted in my sleep

F C

And you passed right by

Am G

I was in the alley, surrounded on all sides

F C

The knife cuts both ways

Am G

If the shoe fits, walk in it 'til your high heels break



[Chorus]

F C

And I fell from the pedestal

Am

Right down the rabbit hole

G

Long story short, it was a bad time

F C

Pushed from the precipices

Am

Clung to the nearest lips

G

Long story short, it was the wrong guy

F C

Now I'm all about you

Am G

I'm all about you, ah

C F G

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

C

I'm all about you, ah

F Em C

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 2]

F C Am G

Actually, I always felt I must look better in the rear view

F C Am G

Missing me, at the golden gates they once held the keys to

F C

When I dropped my sword

Am G

I threw it in the bushes and knocked on your door

F C

And we live in peace

Am G/B

But if someone comes at us, this time, I'm ready

[Chorus]

F C

'Cause I fell from the pedestal

Am

Right down the rabbit hole

G

Long story short, it was a bad time

F C

Pushed from the precipices

Am

Clung to the nearest lips

G

Long story short, it was the wrong guy

F C

Now I'm all about you

Am G

I'm all about you, ah

C F G

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

C

I'm all about you

[Bridge]

Am G/B Dm

No more keepin' score

Am

Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)

G/B Dm

No more tug of war

F Am

Now I just know there's more (Know there's more)

G/B Dm

No more keepin' score

Am

Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)

Am Em F

And my waves meet your shore

G

Ever and evermore

[Verse 3]

F C Am G

Past me, I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things

F C Am G

Your nemeses, will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing

F C

And he's passing by

Am G

Rare as the glimmer of a comet in the sky

F C

And he feels like home

Am G

If the shoe fits, walk in it everywhere you go

[Outro]

F C

Am G F C

Long story short, it was a bad time

Am G N.C.

Long story short, I survived

