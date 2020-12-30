Chord Gitar Lagu The Next Best American Record Lana Del Rey Lirik Lagu The Next Best American Record

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Next Best American Record dinyanyikan Lana Del Rey.
Termasuk, lirik lagu The Next Best American Record dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lana Del Rey.
Intro
A e B G D A E x4
Verse 1
A C#m
My baby used to dance underneath my architecture
A C#m
To the Houses of the Holy, smokin' on them cigarettes
A C#m
My baby used to dance underneath my architecture
D F#m
He was cool as heck, he was cool as heck
Pre-Chorus
D A
And we were so obsessed with writing the next best American record
D A
That we gave all we had 'til the time we got to bed 'cause we knew we could
D F#m
We were so obsessed with writing the next best American record
Bm G
'Cause we were just that good, it was just that good
Chorus
Bm A D G
Whatever's on tonight, I just wanna party with you
Bm A D G
Topanga's hot tonight, I'm taking off my bathing suit
Bm A D G Bm A
You make me feel like there's something that I never knew I wanted
Verse 2
