Chord Gitar Lagu The Next Best American Record Lana Del Rey Lirik Lagu The Next Best American Record

Getty Images/AFP/Stephanie Keith
Ilustrasi. chord gitar The Next Best American Record dinyanyikan Lana Del Rey, serta lirik lagu The Next Best American Record. 

chord gitar The Next Best American Record dinyanyikan Lana Del Rey.

lirik lagu The Next Best American Record dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lana Del Rey.

Intro
A e B G D A E x4

Verse 1

A C#m
My baby used to dance underneath my architecture
A C#m
To the Houses of the Holy, smokin' on them cigarettes
A C#m
My baby used to dance underneath my architecture
D F#m
He was cool as heck, he was cool as heck

Pre-Chorus

D A
And we were so obsessed with writing the next best American record
D A
That we gave all we had 'til the time we got to bed 'cause we knew we could
D F#m
We were so obsessed with writing the next best American record
Bm G
'Cause we were just that good, it was just that good

Chorus

Bm A D G
Whatever's on tonight, I just wanna party with you
Bm A D G
Topanga's hot tonight, I'm taking off my bathing suit
Bm A D G Bm A
You make me feel like there's something that I never knew I wanted

Verse 2

