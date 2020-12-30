Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Rocket Beyonce dan Lirik Lagu Rocket
chord Rocket milik Beyonce serta lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rocket milik Beyonce.
Serta, lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
Verse
Let me sit this ass
F#
On you
C# C#
Show you how I feel
G#m
Let me take this off
F#
Will you watch me
C# C#
That's mass appeal
G#m
Don't take your eyes
F#
Don't take your eyes off it
C# C#
Watch it, babe
G#m
If you like
F#
You can touch me baby
C#
Do you
C#
Do you wanna touch me baby
G#m
Grab ahold, don't let go
F#
Let me know
C#
That you C# Ready
Verse
G#m
I just wanna show you now
Slow it down
F#
Go around
C#
You rock hard
C#
I rock steady And rock right up to the
G#m
Side of my mountain
F# C# C#
Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak
G#m
And reach right into the bottom of my fountain
F# C# C#
I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep
G#m
Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow
F# C# C#
Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe
G#m
Don't wash me over until my well runs dry
F# C#
Send all your sins all over me babe, me
Bridge
D#m F#
Rock it 'til waterfalls
C# C#
Rock it 'til waterfalls
D#m F#
Rock it 'til waterfalls
C# C#
Bathe in these waterfalls
Verse
G#m
I do it like it's my profession
F#
I gotta make a confession
C#
I'm proud of all this bass
(No Chord or C#)
Lemme put it in your face
G#m
By the way
F#
If you need a personal trainer or a therapist
C# C#
I can be a piece of sunshine, inner peace, entertainer
G#m F#
Anything else that you may read between the lines
C#
You and I create
C#
Rockets and waterfalls So rock right up to the
G#m
Side of my mountain
F# C# C#
Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak
G#m
And reach right into the bottom of my fountain
F# C# C#
I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep
G#m
Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow
F# C# C#
Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe
G#m
Don't wash me over until my well runs dry
F# C#
Send all your sins all over me babe, me
Verse
D#m C#
Hard rock steady rock hard rock steady
D#m C#
Rock hard rock steady rock hard rock steady
C#
Don't you know that I give you
C# B
The loving if you need it
B
I give you my word
B C#
You can believe it C# Your love feels like
C# B
All four seasons growing inside me
B C#
Life has a reason
C#
Swimming
C# C#
My love, your love lifting
B
Higher harder
B
Got me screaming to the lord, boy
(C#)
Kiss me
(C#)
Pray we don't overflow
(C#)
Baby I know you can feel it pulse
(C#)
Keeping the peak of my waterfall
(C#) (B)
Rock it baby, rock it baby 'til the water falls down
(C#)
Damn
Verse
D#m F# C# C#
I can't help but love the way we make love
D#m F#
Daddy, daddy
F# C#
Ooh child, ooh now Yes lord
C#
Damn baby
D#m
Driving me cray Cray
(F#) C#
You ain't right for doing it to me like that daddy
C# G#m F# C# C#
Even though I've been a bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad girl
Tell me what you're gonna do about that
(G#m)(F#)
Punish me
(C#)
Please
(C#)
Punish me please Daddy what you're going to do with all of this
(G#m)
Ass
F#
All up in your face
C#
Yeah, hell yeah
C#
Love me so deep
G#m F#
Ooh my shit's so good it ain't even right
C#
I know I'm right Hell yeah you the shit
C# G#m
That's why you're my equivalent
F# C# (C#)
So sexy
D#m
We're so much more than pointless fixtures
F#
Instagram pictures
C# C#
Cause soon boy, gonna rock that ching-ching-ching
D#m (F#)
Baby boomers
C# C#
Sick little trends, tryna fit in
G#m
Home is where the heart is
F# C#
Goddamnit I'm comfortable in my skin And you're
C# G#m
Comfortable in my skin
F# C# (C#)
You look so comfortable in my skin
(G#m)
Rockets and waterfalls
Demikian, chord gitar Rocket milik Beyonce serta lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar Rocket
chord Rocket
Rocket chord
lirik lagu Rocket
Rocket
chord Beyonce
Beyonce chord
chord gitar Beyonce
Beyonce
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu My Eyes The Lumineers, Lirik Lagu My Eyes
|Chord Gitar Lagu Aku Ikhlas Aftershine ft Damara De, Lirik Lagu Aku Ikhlas
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sa Terima Resiko Indah ft Bagarap, Lirik Lagu Sa Terima Resiko
|Chord Gitar Lagu Pharmakon Humbird, Lirik Lagu Pharmakon
|Chord Gitar Lagu Bawa De Jauh Anggel ft Febrian Sapulete, Lirik Lagu Bawa De Jauh