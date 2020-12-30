Chord Gitar Rocket Beyonce dan Lirik Lagu Rocket

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rocket milik Beyonce.

Serta, lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.

Verse

Let me sit this ass

F#

On you

C# C#

Show you how I feel

G#m

Let me take this off

F#

Will you watch me

C# C#

That's mass appeal

G#m

Don't take your eyes

F#

Don't take your eyes off it

C# C#

Watch it, babe

G#m

If you like

F#

You can touch me baby

C#

Do you

C#

Do you wanna touch me baby

G#m

Grab ahold, don't let go

F#

Let me know

C#

That you C# Ready

Verse

G#m

I just wanna show you now

Slow it down

F#

Go around

C#

You rock hard

C#

I rock steady And rock right up to the

G#m

Side of my mountain

F# C# C#

Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak

G#m

And reach right into the bottom of my fountain

F# C# C#

I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep

G#m

Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow

F# C# C#

Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe

G#m

Don't wash me over until my well runs dry

F# C#

Send all your sins all over me babe, me

Bridge

D#m F#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

C# C#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

D#m F#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

C# C#

Bathe in these waterfalls

Verse

G#m

I do it like it's my profession

F#

I gotta make a confession

C#

I'm proud of all this bass

(No Chord or C#)

Lemme put it in your face

G#m

By the way

F#

If you need a personal trainer or a therapist

C# C#

I can be a piece of sunshine, inner peace, entertainer

G#m F#

Anything else that you may read between the lines

C#

You and I create

C#

Rockets and waterfalls So rock right up to the

G#m

Side of my mountain

F# C# C#

Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak

G#m

And reach right into the bottom of my fountain

F# C# C#

I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep

G#m

Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow

F# C# C#

Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe

G#m

Don't wash me over until my well runs dry

F# C#

Send all your sins all over me babe, me

Verse

D#m C#

Hard rock steady rock hard rock steady

D#m C#

Rock hard rock steady rock hard rock steady

C#

Don't you know that I give you

C# B

The loving if you need it

B

I give you my word

B C#

You can believe it C# Your love feels like

C# B

All four seasons growing inside me

B C#

Life has a reason

C#

Swimming

C# C#

My love, your love lifting

B

Higher harder

B

Got me screaming to the lord, boy

(C#)

Kiss me

(C#)

Pray we don't overflow

(C#)

Baby I know you can feel it pulse

(C#)

Keeping the peak of my waterfall

(C#) (B)

Rock it baby, rock it baby 'til the water falls down

(C#)

Damn

Verse

D#m F# C# C#

I can't help but love the way we make love

D#m F#

Daddy, daddy

F# C#

Ooh child, ooh now Yes lord

C#

Damn baby

D#m

Driving me cray Cray

(F#) C#

You ain't right for doing it to me like that daddy

C# G#m F# C# C#

Even though I've been a bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad girl

Tell me what you're gonna do about that

(G#m)(F#)

Punish me

(C#)

Please

(C#)

Punish me please Daddy what you're going to do with all of this

(G#m)

Ass

F#

All up in your face

C#

Yeah, hell yeah

C#

Love me so deep

G#m F#

Ooh my shit's so good it ain't even right

C#

I know I'm right Hell yeah you the shit

C# G#m

That's why you're my equivalent

F# C# (C#)

So sexy

D#m

We're so much more than pointless fixtures

F#

Instagram pictures

C# C#

Cause soon boy, gonna rock that ching-ching-ching

D#m (F#)

Baby boomers

C# C#

Sick little trends, tryna fit in

G#m

Home is where the heart is

F# C#

Goddamnit I'm comfortable in my skin And you're

C# G#m

Comfortable in my skin

F# C# (C#)

You look so comfortable in my skin

(G#m)

Rockets and waterfalls

Demikian, chord gitar Rocket milik Beyonce serta lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.