Chord Gitar Rocket Beyonce dan Lirik Lagu Rocket

chord Rocket milik Beyonce serta lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Rocket Beyonce dan Lirik Lagu Rocket
AFP
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Rocket milik Beyonce serta lirik lagu Rocket. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rocket milik Beyonce.

Serta, lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.

Verse
Let me sit this ass
F#
On you
C#                    C#
Show you how I feel
G#m
Let me take this off
F#
Will you watch me
C#                         C#
That's mass appeal                        

G#m
Don't take your eyes            
            F#
Don't take your eyes off it
C#           C#
Watch it, babe
G#m
If you like
F#
You can touch me baby
C#
Do you

C#
Do you wanna touch me baby
G#m
Grab ahold, don't let go
F#
Let me know
C#
That you C# Ready

Verse
G#m
I just wanna show you now

Slow it down
F#
Go around
C#
You rock hard              
C#
I rock steady And rock right up to the
G#m
Side of my mountain
F#                                      C#                                  C#
Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak                                        
G#m
And reach right into the bottom of my fountain
F#                              C#                                            C#
I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep                                                      
G#m
Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow
F#                                  C#                  C#
Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe                                  
  G#m
Don't wash me over until my well runs dry
F#                                       C#
Send all your sins all over me babe, me

Bridge
 D#m        F#
Rock it 'til waterfalls                  
 C#           C#
Rock it 'til waterfalls                  
D#m         F#
Rock it 'til waterfalls                          
C#           C#
Bathe in these waterfalls

Verse
 G#m
I do it like it's my profession    
F#
I gotta make a confession        
 C#
I'm proud of all this bass
(No Chord or C#)
Lemme put it in your face          
G#m
By the way                                                          

F#
If you need a personal trainer or a therapist
C#                                        C#
I can be a piece of sunshine, inner peace, entertainer
G#m                                                                F#
Anything else that you may read between the lines                    
C#
You and I create                      
C#
Rockets and waterfalls So rock right up to the
G#m
Side of my mountain
F#                                      C#                                  C#
Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak                                        
G#m
And reach right into the bottom of my fountain
F#                              C#                                            C#
I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep                                                        
G#m
Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow
F#                                   C#               C#
Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe                                    
G#m
Don't wash me over until my well runs dry
F#                                       C#
Send all your sins all over me babe, me

Verse
D#m              C#
Hard rock steady rock hard rock steady
D#m                      C#
Rock hard rock steady rock hard rock steady                                    
C#
Don't you know that I give you              
  C#         B
The loving if you need it    
B
I give you my word
B             C#
You can believe it C# Your love feels like
C#          B
All four seasons growing inside me
B                C#
Life has a reason
C#
Swimming
C#            C#
My love, your love lifting
B
Higher harder
B
Got me screaming to the lord, boy          
(C#)
Kiss me  
(C#)
Pray we don't overflow  
(C#)
Baby I know you can feel it pulse  
(C#)
Keeping the peak of my waterfall  
(C#)                                     (B)
Rock it baby, rock it baby 'til the water falls down  
(C#)
Damn

Verse
D#m                        F#          C#                 C#      
I can't help but love the way we make love
D#m     F#
Daddy, daddy
F#             C#
Ooh child, ooh now Yes lord
C#
Damn baby                    
D#m
Driving me cray Cray
(F#)                                       C#
You ain't right for doing it to me like that daddy                    
C#                                   G#m                         F#               C#     C#
Even though I've been a bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad girl

Tell me what you're gonna do about that
(G#m)(F#)
Punish me    
(C#)
Please                    

 (C#)
Punish me please Daddy what you're going to do with all of this
(G#m)
Ass
F#
All up in your face      
 C#
Yeah, hell yeah
C#
Love me so deep                        
  G#m                      F#
Ooh my shit's so good it ain't even right                    
 C#
I know I'm right Hell yeah you the shit            
C#                                   G#m
That's why you're my equivalent      
F# C# (C#)
So sexy                                      
    D#m
We're so much more than pointless fixtures
F#
Instagram pictures            
C#                                                           C#
Cause soon boy, gonna rock that ching-ching-ching
D#m            (F#)
Baby boomers                  
C#                 C#
Sick little trends, tryna fit in                            
  G#m
Home is where the heart is                        
F#                           C#
Goddamnit I'm comfortable in my skin And you're    
C#                        G#m
Comfortable in my skin                      
F#                         C# (C#)
You look so comfortable in my skin                      
(G#m)
Rockets and waterfalls

Demikian, chord gitar Rocket milik Beyonce serta lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
