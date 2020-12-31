Chord Gitar Lagu All Time Low Jon Bellion, Lirik Lagu All Time Low

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar All Time Low dinyanyikan Jon Bellion.

Termasuk, lirik lagu All Time Low dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jon Bellion.

**

F G Am C F

I was the knight in shining armor in your movie

G Am C

Would put your lips on mine and love the aftertaste

F G Am C F

Now I'm a ghost, I call your name, you look right through me

G Am C

You're the reason I'm alone and masturbate

#

F G Am

I, yeah, I've been trying to fix my pride

C F G Am C

But that shit's broken, that shit's broken

F G Am C

Lie (lie, lie), lie, l-lie, I try to hide

Em F

But now you know it

G C Em

That I'm at an all time

*

F G

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

Am C Em

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

F G

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

Am C Em

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

F G

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

Am C Em

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

F G

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

Am C Em

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

[Verse 2]

F G Am C F

I was the prototype like 3 stacks on that CD

G Am C

An example of the perfect candidate

F G Am C F

Now all your girlfriends say that you don't want to see me

G Am C

You're the reason that I just can't concentrate

#

F G Am

I, yeah, I've been trying to fix my pride

C F G Am C

But that shit's broken, that shit's broken

F G Am C

Lie (lie, lie), lie, l-lie, I try to hide

Em F

But now you know it

N.C. Em

That I'm at an all time

Itulah, chord gitar All Time Low dinyanyikan Jon Bellion, serta lirik lagu All Time Low dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jon Bellion.