Download Lagu MP3 Ice Cream Blackpink with Selena Gomez, Lirik Lagu Ice Cream

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, download lagu MP3 Ice Cream dinyanyikan Blackpink feat Selena Gomez.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Ice Cream.

Berikut, lirik lagu Ice Cream MP3 dinyanyikan Blackpink feat Selena Gomez.

[Selena Gomez, Lisa, Jennie]

Come a little closer 'cause you looking thirsty

I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Haha)

Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)

[Rose, Selena Gomez, Jennie]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin' good, enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me

[Jennie]

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

[Selena Gomez, Rose, Jisoo, Jennie]

I know that my heart can be so cold

But I'm sweet for you, come put me in a cone (In a cone)

You're the only touch, yeah, that get me meltin'

He's my favourite flavor, always gonna pick him

You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so

I can't see nobody else for me, no

Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh, yeah, oh, yeah

Like it, love it, lick it, do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah

[Rose, Selena Gomez, Jennie]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin' good, enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me

[Jisoo]

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream

[Lisa]

Chillin' like a villain, yeah, I ra, ra, ra

Crazy, crazy speed in my La Ferra'

It's too fast, if you want to be crooked, just a diameter

Millis, billis every day earned, midsummer ice on your wrist

Keep it movin' like my lease-up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her

Keep it movin' like my lease-up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her (Hey)

[Jennie]

Na, na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

Get the bag with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin'

Na, na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

And I'm nice with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream

Ice cream

Link streaming Ice Cream

Itulah, download lagu MP3 Ice Cream dinyanyikan Blackpink feat Selena Gomez serta lirik lagu dan streaming MP3 Ice Cream. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )