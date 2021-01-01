Chord Gitar Lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You Joseph Vincent, Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You 

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You Joseph Vincent
Chord gitar Can't Take My Eyes Off You dinyanyikan Joseph Vincent, serta lirik lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Joseph
Chord gitar Can't Take My Eyes Off You dinyanyikan Joseph Vincent.
Lirik lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Joseph Vincent.
C
You're just too good to be true
Cmaj7
Can't take my eyes off you
C7
You feel like Heaven to touch
F
I wanna hold you so much
Fm
At long last love has arrived
C
And I thank God I'm alive
Dm Dm7b5
You're just too good to be true
C
Can't take my eyes off you
[Verse 2]
C
Pardon the way that I stare
Cmaj7
There's nothing else to compare
C7
The sight of you makes me weak
F
There are no words left to speak
Fm
But if you feel like I feel
C
Please let me know that it's real
D Dm7b5
You're just too good to be true
C
Can't take my eyes off you
[Transition]
Dm C Dm C A
[Chorus]
Dm
I love you, baby
G
And if it's quite alright
C
I need you, baby
Am
To warm the lonely nights
Dm
I love you, baby
G C A
Trust in me when I say
Dm
Oh, pretty baby
G
Don't bring me down, I pray
C
Oh, pretty baby,
Am
now that I found you, stay
Dm
And let me love you, baby
G
Let me love you
[Verse 3]
C
You're just too good to be true
Cmaj7
Can't take my eyes off you
C7
You'd be like Heaven to touch
F
I wanna hold you so much
Fm
At long last love has arrived
C
And I thank God I'm alive
Dm Dm7b5
You're just too good to be true
C
Can't take my eyes off you
[Transition]
Dm C A
[Chorus]
Dm
I love you, baby
G
And if it's quite alright
C
I need you, baby
Am
To warm the lonely nights
Dm
I love you, baby
G C A
Trust in me when I say:
Dm
Oh, pretty baby
G
Don't bring me down, I pray
C
Oh, pretty baby,
Am
now that I found you, stay
Dm
And let me love you, baby
G
Let me love you...
