Chord Gitar Lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You Joseph Vincent, Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Can't Take My Eyes Off You dinyanyikan Joseph Vincent.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Joseph Vincent.

C

You're just too good to be true

Cmaj7

Can't take my eyes off you

C7

You feel like Heaven to touch

F

I wanna hold you so much

Fm

At long last love has arrived

C

And I thank God I'm alive

Dm Dm7b5

You're just too good to be true

C

Can't take my eyes off you

[Verse 2]

C

Pardon the way that I stare

Cmaj7

There's nothing else to compare

C7

The sight of you makes me weak

F

There are no words left to speak

Fm

But if you feel like I feel

C

Please let me know that it's real

D Dm7b5

You're just too good to be true

C

Can't take my eyes off you

[Transition]

Dm C Dm C A

[Chorus]

Dm

I love you, baby

G

And if it's quite alright

C

I need you, baby

Am

To warm the lonely nights

Dm

I love you, baby

G C A

Trust in me when I say

Dm

Oh, pretty baby

G

Don't bring me down, I pray

C

Oh, pretty baby,

Am

now that I found you, stay

Dm

And let me love you, baby

G

Let me love you

[Verse 3]

C

You're just too good to be true

Cmaj7

Can't take my eyes off you

C7

You'd be like Heaven to touch

F

I wanna hold you so much

Fm

At long last love has arrived

C

And I thank God I'm alive

Dm Dm7b5

You're just too good to be true

C

Can't take my eyes off you

[Transition]

Dm C A

[Chorus]

Dm

I love you, baby

G

And if it's quite alright

C

I need you, baby

Am

To warm the lonely nights

Dm

I love you, baby

G C A

Trust in me when I say:

Dm

Oh, pretty baby

G

Don't bring me down, I pray

C

Oh, pretty baby,

Am

now that I found you, stay

Dm

And let me love you, baby

G

Let me love you...

