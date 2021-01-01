Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Comethru Jeremy Zucker, Lirik Lagu Comethru
Chord gitar Comethru dinyanyikan Jeremy Zucker, serta lirik lagu Comethru dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jeremy Zucker
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Comethru dinyanyikan Jeremy Zucker.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Comethru dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jeremy Zucker.
C Am
I might lose my mind
F
Waking when the sun's down
G
Riding all these highs
C
Waiting for the comedown|
Am
Walk these streets with me
F
I'm doing decently
G
Just glad that I can breathe
Yeah
Am G F
I'm trying to realise
Am G F G
It's alright to not be fine on your own
C Am
Now I'm shaking, drinking all this coffee
F G
These last few weeks have been exhausting
C Am
I'm lost in my imagination
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
C Am F G
Can you come through
C
Through
C
Through
C
Through
C
Through
C
Oh yeah
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
C
Can you come through
Am
Ain't got much to do
F
Too old for my hometown
G
Went to bed at noon
C
Couldn't put my phone down|
Am
Scrolling patiently
F
It's all the same to me
G
Just faces on a screen
Yeah
Am G F
I'm trying to realise
Am G F F
It's alright to not be fine on your own
C Am
Now I'm shaking drinking all this coffee
F G
These last few weeks have been exhausting
C Am
I'm lost in my imagination
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
C Am F G
Can you come through
C Am
Through, oh yeah
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
Can you come
C Am F G
Through, through
C G Am G
Through, oh yeah|
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
C
Can you come through
Itulah, chord gitar Comethru dinyanyikan Jeremy Zucker, serta lirik lagu Comethru dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jeremy Zucker. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
