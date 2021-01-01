Chord Gitar Lagu Comethru Jeremy Zucker, Lirik Lagu Comethru 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Comethru dinyanyikan Jeremy Zucker.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Comethru dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jeremy Zucker.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

C Am

I might lose my mind

F

Waking when the sun's down

G

Riding all these highs

C

Waiting for the comedown|

Am

Walk these streets with me

F

I'm doing decently

G

Just glad that I can breathe

Yeah

Am G F

I'm trying to realise

Am G F G

It's alright to not be fine on your own

C Am

Now I'm shaking, drinking all this coffee

F G

These last few weeks have been exhausting

C Am

I'm lost in my imagination

F G

And there's one thing that I need from you

C Am F G

Can you come through

C

Through

C

Through

C

Through

C

Through

C

Oh yeah

F G

And there's one thing that I need from you

C

Can you come through

Am

Ain't got much to do

F

Too old for my hometown

G

Went to bed at noon

C

Couldn't put my phone down|

Am

Scrolling patiently

F

It's all the same to me

G

Just faces on a screen

Yeah

Am G F

I'm trying to realise

Am G F F

It's alright to not be fine on your own

C Am

Now I'm shaking drinking all this coffee

F G

These last few weeks have been exhausting

C Am

I'm lost in my imagination

F G

And there's one thing that I need from you

C Am F G

Can you come through

C Am

Through, oh yeah

F G

And there's one thing that I need from you

Can you come

C Am F G

Through, through

C G Am G

Through, oh yeah|

F G

And there's one thing that I need from you

C

Can you come through

Itulah, chord gitar Comethru dinyanyikan Jeremy Zucker, serta lirik lagu Comethru dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jeremy Zucker. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )