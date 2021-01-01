Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Comethru Jeremy Zucker, Lirik Lagu Comethru

Chord gitar Comethru dinyanyikan Jeremy Zucker, serta lirik lagu Comethru dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jeremy Zucker

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Comethru Jeremy Zucker, Lirik Lagu Comethru
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu Comethru Jeremy Zucker, Lirik Lagu Comethru 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Comethru dinyanyikan Jeremy Zucker.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Comethru dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jeremy Zucker.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

C Am
I might lose my mind
F
Waking when the sun's down
G
Riding all these highs
C
Waiting for the comedown|
Am
Walk these streets with me
F
I'm doing decently
G
Just glad that I can breathe

Yeah

Am G F
I'm trying to realise
Am G F G
It's alright to not be fine on your own
C Am
Now I'm shaking, drinking all this coffee
F G
These last few weeks have been exhausting
C Am
I'm lost in my imagination
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
C Am F G
Can you come through

C
Through
C
Through
C
Through
C
Through
C
Oh yeah

F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
C
Can you come through
Am
Ain't got much to do
F
Too old for my hometown
G
Went to bed at noon
C
Couldn't put my phone down|
Am
Scrolling patiently
F
It's all the same to me
G
Just faces on a screen

Yeah

Am G F
I'm trying to realise

Am G F F
It's alright to not be fine on your own
C Am
Now I'm shaking drinking all this coffee
F G
These last few weeks have been exhausting
C Am
I'm lost in my imagination
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
C Am F G
Can you come through
C Am
Through, oh yeah
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you

Can you come
C Am F G
Through, through
C G Am G
Through, oh yeah|
F G
And there's one thing that I need from you
C
Can you come through

Itulah, chord gitar Comethru dinyanyikan Jeremy Zucker, serta lirik lagu Comethru dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jeremy Zucker. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Tags
chord gitar Comethru
chord Comethru
Comethru chord
Comethru
chord Jeremy Zucker
Jeremy Zucker chord
chord gitar Jeremy Zucker
Jeremy Zucker
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Begini Pengakuan Lengkap Gisel dan MYD kepada Polisi soal Video Syur di Hotel Medan yang Direkamnya
Begini Pengakuan Lengkap Gisel dan MYD kepada Polisi soal Video Syur di Hotel Medan yang Direkamnya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan