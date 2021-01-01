Chord Gitar Lagu Dynamite BTS, Lirik Lagu Dynamite 

Breaking News:

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dynamite dinyanyikan BTS.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Dynamite dalam kunci gitar atau chord BTS.

Capo: 4th fre
[Intro]
Am                   Dm           G                    C
'Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight
                        Am           Dm                    G                 C
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

[Verse (1)]
Am            Dm
Shoes on, get up in the morn'
           G               C
Cup of milk, let's rock and roll
Am             Dm
King kong, kick the drum
             G                      C
Rolling on like a rolling stone
Am                       Dm
Sing song when i'm walking home
          G                       C
Jump up to the top, leBron
Am                             Dm
Ding_dong, call me on my phone
      G                              C
Ice tea and a game of ping pong

[Verse (2)]
Am                   Dm
This is getting heavy
               G                                    C
Can you hear the bass boom? i'm ready
Am                      Dm
Life is sweet as honey
                  G                                C
Yeah, this beat cha_ching like money
Am     Dm                 G                     C
Disco overload, i'm into that, i'm good to go
Am                          Dm
I'm diamond, you know i glow up
G                    C
Hey, so let's go

[Chorus]
Am                   Dm           G                    C
'Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight
                       Am           Dm                    G                  C
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)
Am                               Dm          G                       C
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
              Am      Dm       G                     C
So i'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Verse (3)]
Am                    Dm                     G                                      C
Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along
Am           Dm                        G                                   C
Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall
Am                        Dm                           G                                     C
Day or night, the sky's alight, so we dance to the break of dawn
Am
Ladies and gentlemen
Dm                               G                                                       C
I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

[Verse (4)]
Am                    Dm
This is getting heavy
                G                                   C
Can you hear the bass boom? i'm ready ( woo_hoo )
Am                      Dm
Life is sweet as honey
                 G                                C
Yeah, this beat cha_ching like money
Am     Dm                 G                     C
Disco overload, i'm into that, i'm good to go
Am                           Dm
I'm diamond and you know i glow up
G            C
      Let's go

[Chorus]
Am                  Dm           G                    C
Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight
                        Am           Dm                    G                 C
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)
Am                               Dm          G                        C
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
Am       Dm      G                     C
Light it up like dynamite, woah

Itulah, chord gitar Dynamite dinyanyikan BTS, serta lirik lagu Dynamite dalam kunci gitar atau chord BTS. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
