Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Dynamite BTS, Lirik Lagu Dynamite
Chord gitar Dynamite dinyanyikan BTS, serta lirik lagu Dynamite dalam kunci gitar atau chord BTS
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dynamite dinyanyikan BTS.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Dynamite dalam kunci gitar atau chord BTS.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
Capo: 4th fre
[Intro]
Am Dm G C
'Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight
Am Dm G C
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
[Verse (1)]
Am Dm
Shoes on, get up in the morn'
G C
Cup of milk, let's rock and roll
Am Dm
King kong, kick the drum
G C
Rolling on like a rolling stone
Am Dm
Sing song when i'm walking home
G C
Jump up to the top, leBron
Am Dm
Ding_dong, call me on my phone
G C
Ice tea and a game of ping pong
[Verse (2)]
Am Dm
This is getting heavy
G C
Can you hear the bass boom? i'm ready
Am Dm
Life is sweet as honey
G C
Yeah, this beat cha_ching like money
Am Dm G C
Disco overload, i'm into that, i'm good to go
Am Dm
I'm diamond, you know i glow up
G C
Hey, so let's go
[Chorus]
Am Dm G C
'Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight
Am Dm G C
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)
Am Dm G C
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
Am Dm G C
So i'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
[Verse (3)]
Am Dm G C
Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along
Am Dm G C
Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall
Am Dm G C
Day or night, the sky's alight, so we dance to the break of dawn
Am
Ladies and gentlemen
Dm G C
I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh
[Verse (4)]
Am Dm
This is getting heavy
G C
Can you hear the bass boom? i'm ready ( woo_hoo )
Am Dm
Life is sweet as honey
G C
Yeah, this beat cha_ching like money
Am Dm G C
Disco overload, i'm into that, i'm good to go
Am Dm
I'm diamond and you know i glow up
G C
Let's go
[Chorus]
Am Dm G C
Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight
Am Dm G C
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)
Am Dm G C
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
Am Dm G C
Light it up like dynamite, woah
Itulah, chord gitar Dynamite dinyanyikan BTS, serta lirik lagu Dynamite dalam kunci gitar atau chord BTS. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
|Chord Gitar Lagu Life Goes On BTS, Lirik Lagu Life Goes On
|Chord Gitar Lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You Joseph Vincent, Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes Off You
|Chord Gitar Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes ft Camila Cabello, Lirik Lagu Senorita
|Chord Gitar Lagu Perfect Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Perfect
|Chord Gitar Lagu Jealous Labrinth, Lirik Lagu Jealous