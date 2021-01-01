Chord Gitar Lagu Dynamite BTS, Lirik Lagu Dynamite 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dynamite dinyanyikan BTS.

lirik lagu Dynamite dalam kunci gitar atau chord BTS.

Capo: 4th fre

[Intro]

Am Dm G C

'Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight

Am Dm G C

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

[Verse (1)]

Am Dm

Shoes on, get up in the morn'

G C

Cup of milk, let's rock and roll

Am Dm

King kong, kick the drum

G C

Rolling on like a rolling stone

Am Dm

Sing song when i'm walking home

G C

Jump up to the top, leBron

Am Dm

Ding_dong, call me on my phone

G C

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

[Verse (2)]

Am Dm

This is getting heavy

G C

Can you hear the bass boom? i'm ready

Am Dm

Life is sweet as honey

G C

Yeah, this beat cha_ching like money

Am Dm G C

Disco overload, i'm into that, i'm good to go

Am Dm

I'm diamond, you know i glow up

G C

Hey, so let's go

[Chorus]

Am Dm G C

'Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight

Am Dm G C

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)

Am Dm G C

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

Am Dm G C

So i'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Verse (3)]

Am Dm G C

Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along

Am Dm G C

Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall

Am Dm G C

Day or night, the sky's alight, so we dance to the break of dawn

Am

Ladies and gentlemen

Dm G C

I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

[Verse (4)]

Am Dm

This is getting heavy

G C

Can you hear the bass boom? i'm ready ( woo_hoo )

Am Dm

Life is sweet as honey

G C

Yeah, this beat cha_ching like money

Am Dm G C

Disco overload, i'm into that, i'm good to go

Am Dm

I'm diamond and you know i glow up

G C

Let's go

[Chorus]

Am Dm G C

Cause ah_ah, i'm in the stars tonight

Am Dm G C

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)

Am Dm G C

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

Am Dm G C

Light it up like dynamite, woah

Itulah, chord gitar Dynamite dinyanyikan BTS, serta lirik lagu Dynamite dalam kunci gitar atau chord BTS.