Chord Gitar Lagu Jealous Labrinth, Lirik Lagu Jealous 

[Verse 1]

C F Am

I'm jealous of the rain

C F Am

That falls upon your skin

C F (G) Am

It's closer than my hands have been

F G Am

I'm jealous of the rain

C F Am

I'm jealous of the wind

C F Am

That ripples through your clothes

C F (G) Am

It's closer than your shadow

F G Am

Oh, I'm jealous of the wind, cause



[Chorus]

C Am

I wished you the best of

F G

All this world could give

C Am

And I told you when you left me

F G

There's nothing to forgive

F Am

But I always thought you'd come back, tell me all you found was

C F

Heartbreak and misery

F(**) G

It's hard for me to say, I'm jealous of the way

Am

You're happy without me



[Verse 2]

C F Am

I'm jealous of the nights

C F Am

That I don't spend with you

C F (G) Am

I'm wondering who you lay next to

F G Am

Oh, I'm jealous of the nights

C F Am

I'm jealous of the love

C F Am

Love that was in here

C F (G) Am

Gone for someone else to share

F G C

Oh, I'm jealous of the love, cause



[Chorus]

C Am

I wished you the best of

F G

All this world could give

C Am

And I told you when you left me

F G

There's nothing to forgive

F Am

But I always thought you'd come back, tell me all you found was

C F

Heartbreak and misery

F (**) G

It's hard for me to say, I'm jealous of the way

Am

You're happy without me



[Bridge]

Asus Em

As I sink in the sand

Asus Em

Watch you slip through my hands

C G

Oh, as I die here another day

Am F

Cause all I do is cry behind this smile



[Chorus]

C Am

I wished you the best of

F G

All this world could give

C Am

And I told you when you left me

F G

There's nothing to forgive

F Am

But I always thought you'd come back, tell me all you found was

C F

Heartbreak and misery

F(**) G

It's hard for me to say, I'm jealous of the way

Am

You're happy without me



[Outro]

F G

It's hard for me to say, I'm jealous of the way

Am

You're happy without me

