Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar New Years Day Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu New Years Day
chord gitar New Years Day dipopulerkan Taylor Swift serta lirik lagu New Years Day dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar New Years Day dipopulerkan Taylor Swift.
Serta, lirik lagu New Years Day dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan dan Lirik Lagu Peterpan
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Aku Ra Mundur atau Tepung Kanji Via Vallen, Lirik Lagu Aku Ra Mundur
D Bm A
There’s glitter on the floor after the party
G D
Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby
G D
Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor
G
You and me from the night before, but
Reff
D Bm G D
Don’t read the last page
D Bm G
But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared
D
And you’re turning away
D Bm G D
I want your midnights
D Bm G
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
G D
You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi
G D
I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road
G D
I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe
G
Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home
Reff
D Bm G D
Don’t read the last page
D Bm G
But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared
D
And you’re turning away
D Bm G D
I want your midnights
D Bm G
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A Bm
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
A G A D
And I will hold on to you
Music D Bm G A D 2x
D Bm G A
Please don’t ever become a stranger
D Bm G A
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
D Bm G A
Please don’t ever become a stranger
Bm F#m G A
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
D Bm A
There’s glitter on the floor after the party
G D
Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby
G D
Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor
G
You and me forevermore
Reff
D Bm G D
Don’t read the last page
D Bm G
But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared
D
And you’re turning away
D Bm G D
I want your midnights
D Bm G
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A Bm
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
A G A D
And I will hold on to you
D Bm G A
Please don’t ever become a stranger
D Bm G A
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
D Bm G A
Please don’t ever become a stranger
Bm F#m G A
Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
D Bm G A Bm
Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you
Demikian, chord gitar New Years Day dipopulerkan Taylor Swift, serta lirik lagu New Years Day dalam kunci gitar atau chord Taylor Swift. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar New Years Day
lirik lagu New Years Day
chord New Years Day
New Years Day chord
New Years Day
Taylor Swift
chord Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift chord
chord gitar Taylor Swift
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Kopi Dangdut Fahmi Shahab, Lirik Lagu Kopi Dangdut
|Chord Gitar Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya Once Mekel, Lirik Lagu Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya
|Chord Gitar Penantian Bodoh Dissa, Lirik Lagu Penantian Bodoh
|Chord Gitar Desember Efek Rumah Kaca atau ERK, Lirik Lagu Desember
|Chord Gitar Seperti yang Dulu Ungu dan Lirik Lagu Seperti yang Dulu