Download Lagu MP3 Willow Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Willow
download lagu MP3 Willow dinyanyikan Taylor Swift serta streaming MP3 dan lirik lagu Willow.
download lagu MP3 Willow dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Willow.
Berikut, lirik lagu Willow MP3 dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.
I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night
Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife
And if you wasn't an open shut case
I never would have known from the look on your face
Lost and your coming like a priceless wine
Chorus
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that's my man
Verse 2
Life was allure when they bent right to your wind
Head on the pillow, I can feel you sneakin' in
Cause if you own a mythical thing
Like you own a trophy or a champion ring
But there was on prize I cheat to win
Chorus
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that's my man
I know that my train can take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that's my man
Verse 3
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
You cut me out time and time again
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
I come back stronger than a 90's trend
We pull the signal, we don't need you after dark
Show me the places where the others gave you scars
Now this is an open shut case
I guess I should have known from the look on your face
Every switch and bit was an work of art
