Chord Gitar Lagu 10000 Hours Justin Bieber, Lirik Lagu 10000 Hours 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar 10000 Hours dinyanyikan Justin Bieber.

Termasuk, lirik lagu 10000 Hours dalam kunci gitar atau chord Justin Bieber.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

G G/B C

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance

G

When you're drunk with your friends at a party?

G G/B C

What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?

G

Do you think of me?

G Em C G

When you close your eyes, tell me what are you dreamin'?

G Em C G

Everything, I wanna know it all, mmm

G Em C G

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

G Em C G

Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

G Em C G

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

G Em C G

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

G G/B C

Do you miss the road that you grew up on?

G

Did you get your middle name from your grandma?

G G/B C

When you think about your forever now

G

Do you think of me?

G Em C G

When you close your eyes, tell me what are you dreamin'?

G Em C G

Everything, I wanna know it all

G Em C G

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

G Em C G

Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

G Em C G

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

G Em C G

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

Bm C

Ooh, want the good and the bad, everything in between

Bm C

Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity

N.C.

Ooh, yeah

G Em C G

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

G Em C G

Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (sweet heart of yours)

G Em C G

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try (yeah)

G Em C G

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh) yeah (ooh-ooh)

G Em (C)

And I (do you love the rain, does it make you dance?)

C G (G)

I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)

G Em C G

I, I'm gonna love you

Itulah, chord gitar 10000 Hours dinyanyikan Justin Bieber, serta lirik lagu 10000 Hours dalam kunci gitar atau chord Justin Bieber. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )