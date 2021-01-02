Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu 10000 Hours Justin Bieber, Lirik Lagu 10000 Hours
Chord gitar 10000 Hours dinyanyikan Justin Bieber, serta lirik lagu 10000 Hours dalam kunci gitar atau chord Justin Bieber.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar 10000 Hours dinyanyikan Justin Bieber.
Termasuk, lirik lagu 10000 Hours dalam kunci gitar atau chord Justin Bieber.
G G/B C
Do you love the rain, does it make you dance
G
When you're drunk with your friends at a party?
G G/B C
What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?
G
Do you think of me?
G Em C G
When you close your eyes, tell me what are you dreamin'?
G Em C G
Everything, I wanna know it all, mmm
G Em C G
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
G Em C G
Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours
G Em C G
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try
G Em C G
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
G Em C G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)
G G/B C
Do you miss the road that you grew up on?
G
Did you get your middle name from your grandma?
G G/B C
When you think about your forever now
G
Do you think of me?
G Em C G
When you close your eyes, tell me what are you dreamin'?
G Em C G
Everything, I wanna know it all
G Em C G
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
G Em C G
Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours
G Em C G
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try
G Em C G
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
G Em C G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)
G Em C G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)
Bm C
Ooh, want the good and the bad, everything in between
Bm C
Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity
N.C.
Ooh, yeah
G Em C G
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
G Em C G
Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (sweet heart of yours)
G Em C G
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try (yeah)
G Em C G
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
G Em C G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)
G Em C G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh) yeah (ooh-ooh)
G Em (C)
And I (do you love the rain, does it make you dance?)
C G (G)
I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)
G Em C G
I, I'm gonna love you
Itulah, chord gitar 10000 Hours dinyanyikan Justin Bieber, serta lirik lagu 10000 Hours dalam kunci gitar atau chord Justin Bieber.
