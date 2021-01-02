Chord Gitar Lagu 10000 Hours Justin Bieber, Lirik Lagu 10000 Hours 

Breaking News:

Chord gitar 10000 Hours dinyanyikan Justin Bieber, serta lirik lagu 10000 Hours dalam kunci gitar atau chord Justin Bieber.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar 10000 Hours dinyanyikan Justin Bieber.

Termasuk, lirik lagu 10000 Hours dalam kunci gitar atau chord Justin Bieber.

G                         G/B                                 C
Do you love the rain, does it make you dance
                                     G
When you're drunk with your friends at a party?
G                          G/B                                        C
What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?
                             G
Do you think of me?

                  G                Em                 C            G
When you close your eyes, tell me what are you dreamin'?
G                        Em                  C       G
Everything, I wanna know it all, mmm

                  G                    Em             C                      G
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
         G                     Em                          C                        G
Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours
         G                   Em                      C            G
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try
           G                   Em                 C               G
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
                  G             Em            C               G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

G                     G/B                                     C
Do you miss the road that you grew up on?
                              G
Did you get your middle name from your grandma?
 G                              G/B                     C
When you think about your forever now
                             G
Do you think of me?

                  G              Em                  C               G
When you close your eyes, tell me what are you dreamin'?
           G         Em                         C   G
Everything, I wanna know it all

                G                     Em           C                       G
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
       G                      Em                           C                         G
Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours
          G                      Em                 C                G
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try
          G                       Em              C                G
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
                  G            Em            C                 G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)
                 G             Em            C                 G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

Bm                    C
Ooh, want the good and the bad, everything in between
Bm                C
Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity
N.C.
Ooh, yeah

                G                     Em               C                    G
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
                G                     Em                     C                        G
Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (sweet heart of yours)
          G                     Em                     C                 G
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try (yeah)
            G                    Em                   C             G
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
                     G              Em      C                G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)
                     G              Em      C                             G
I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh) yeah (ooh-ooh)

           G                        Em                                      (C)
And I (do you love the rain, does it make you dance?)
C               G                                     (G)
I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)
G   Em     C                  G
I, I'm gonna love you

Itulah, chord gitar 10000 Hours dinyanyikan Justin Bieber, serta lirik lagu 10000 Hours dalam kunci gitar atau chord Justin Bieber. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

