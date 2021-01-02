Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu At My Worst Pink Sweats, Lirik Lagu At My Worst
Chord gitar At My Worst dinyanyikan Pink Sweats, serta lirik lagu At My Worst dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pink Sweats
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar At My Worst dinyanyikan Pink Sweats.
Termasuk, lirik lagu At My Worst dalam kunci gitar atau chord Pink Sweats.
[Intro]
C Am Dm G
[Verse 1]
C Am
Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?
Dm G
Can you be my lover up until the very end?
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend
Dm G
Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me
[Chorus]
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
[Post-Chorus]
C Am
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
[Verse 2]
C Am
If you stay forever, let me hold your hand
Dm G
I can fill those places in your heart no one else can
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah
Dm G
I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim
[Pre-Chorus]
C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me
[Chorus]
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
[Post-Chorus]
C
Ooh,
Am Dm
ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
C Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
[Outro]
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )