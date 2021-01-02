Chord Gitar Lagu Girlfriend Avril Lavigne, Lirik Lagu Girlfriend 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Girlfriend dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne.

chord gitar Girlfriend dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne.

D

Hey hey you you i don't like your girlfriend

D

No way no way i think you need a new one

D

Hey hey you you i could be your girlfriend

D

Hey hey you you i know that you like me

D

No way no way you know it's not a secret

D

Hey hey you you i want to be your girlfriend

[Verse 1]

D

You're so fine, i want you mine, you're so delicious

A

I think about you all the time, you're so addictive

Bm G

Don't you know what i can do to make you feel alright

D

Don't pretend i think you know i'm damn precious

A

And hell yeah, i'm the motherfucking princess

Bm G

I can tell you like me too, and you know i'm right

Em

She's like so whatever

A

You could do so much better

Em A

I think we should get together now

And that's what everyone's talking about

[Chorus]

D A Bm G

Hey hey you you i don't like your girlfriend

D A Bm G

No way no way i think you need a new one

D A Bm G

Hey hey you you i could be your girlfriend

D A Bm G

Hey hey you you i know that you like me

D A Bm G

No way no way you know it's not a secret

D A Bm G

Hey hey you you i want to be your girlfriend

[Verse 2]

D

I can see the way, i see the way you look at me

A

And even when you look away i know you think of me

Bm G

I know you talk about me all the time again and again

D

So come over here and tell me what I want to hear

A

Better yet make your girlfriend disappear

Bm G

I don't wanna hear you say her name ever again

Em

Because she's like so whatever

A

And you could do so much better

Em

I think we should get together now

A

And that's what everyone's talking about

