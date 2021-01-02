Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Girlfriend Avril Lavigne, Lirik Lagu Girlfriend
Chord gitar Girlfriend dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne, serta lirik lagu Girlfriend dalam kunci gitar atau chord Avril Lavigne
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Girlfriend dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Girlfriend dalam kunci gitar atau chord Avril Lavigne.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
D
Hey hey you you i don't like your girlfriend
D
No way no way i think you need a new one
D
Hey hey you you i could be your girlfriend
D
Hey hey you you i know that you like me
D
No way no way you know it's not a secret
D
Hey hey you you i want to be your girlfriend
[Verse 1]
D
You're so fine, i want you mine, you're so delicious
A
I think about you all the time, you're so addictive
Bm G
Don't you know what i can do to make you feel alright
D
Don't pretend i think you know i'm damn precious
A
And hell yeah, i'm the motherfucking princess
Bm G
I can tell you like me too, and you know i'm right
Em
She's like so whatever
A
You could do so much better
Em A
I think we should get together now
And that's what everyone's talking about
[Chorus]
D A Bm G
Hey hey you you i don't like your girlfriend
D A Bm G
No way no way i think you need a new one
D A Bm G
Hey hey you you i could be your girlfriend
D A Bm G
Hey hey you you i know that you like me
D A Bm G
No way no way you know it's not a secret
D A Bm G
Hey hey you you i want to be your girlfriend
[Verse 2]
D
I can see the way, i see the way you look at me
A
And even when you look away i know you think of me
Bm G
I know you talk about me all the time again and again
D
So come over here and tell me what I want to hear
A
Better yet make your girlfriend disappear
Bm G
I don't wanna hear you say her name ever again
Em
Because she's like so whatever
A
And you could do so much better
Em
I think we should get together now
A
And that's what everyone's talking about
Itulah, chord gitar Girlfriend dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne, serta lirik lagu Girlfriend dalam kunci gitar atau chord Avril Lavigne. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )