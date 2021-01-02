Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Girlfriend Avril Lavigne, Lirik Lagu Girlfriend

Chord gitar Girlfriend dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne, serta lirik lagu Girlfriend dalam kunci gitar atau chord Avril Lavigne

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Girlfriend Avril Lavigne, Lirik Lagu Girlfriend
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu Girlfriend Avril Lavigne, Lirik Lagu Girlfriend 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Girlfriend dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Girlfriend dalam kunci gitar atau chord Avril Lavigne.

D
Hey hey you you i don't like your girlfriend
D
No way no way i think you need a new one
D
Hey hey you you i could be your girlfriend

D
Hey hey you you i know that you like me
D
No way no way you know it's not a secret
D
Hey hey you you i want to be your girlfriend

[Verse 1]
D
You're so fine, i want you mine, you're so delicious
A
I think about you all the time, you're so addictive
Bm                                                                                  G
Don't you know what i can do to make you feel alright

D
Don't pretend i think you know i'm damn precious
A
And hell yeah, i'm the motherfucking princess
Bm                                                                          G
I can tell you like me too, and you know i'm right

Em
She's like so whatever
A
You could do so much better
Em                                                   A
I think we should get together now

And that's what everyone's talking about

[Chorus]
D              A         Bm                               G
Hey hey you you i don't like your girlfriend
D            A              Bm                          G
No way no way i think you need a new one
D               A               Bm                      G
Hey hey you you i could be your girlfriend

D              A          Bm                        G
Hey hey you you i know that you like me
D            A                     Bm                     G
No way no way you know it's not a secret
D              A              Bm                             G
Hey hey you you i want to be your girlfriend

[Verse 2]
D
I can see the way, i see the way you look at me
A
And even when you look away i know you think of me
Bm                                                                                   G
I know you talk about me all the time again and again

D
So come over here and tell me what I want to hear
A
Better yet make your girlfriend disappear
Bm                                                                          G
I don't wanna hear you say her name ever again

Em
Because she's like so whatever
A
And you could do so much better
Em
I think we should get together now
A
And that's what everyone's talking about

Itulah, chord gitar Girlfriend dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne, serta lirik lagu Girlfriend dalam kunci gitar atau chord Avril Lavigne. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
