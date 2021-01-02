Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Pretty Savage BLACKPINK, Lirik Lagu Pretty Savage

Chord gitar Pretty Savage dinyanyikan Blackpink, serta lirik lagu Pretty Savage dalam kunci gitar atau chord Blackpink

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Pretty Savage BLACKPINK, Lirik Lagu Pretty Savage
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu Pretty Savage BLACKPINK, Lirik Lagu Pretty Savage 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Pretty Savage dinyanyikan BLACKPINK.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Pretty Savage dalam kunci gitar atau chord BLACKPINK.

[Intro]
Am
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Uh-huh, uh-huh (Rrr)

BLACKPINK in your area
Am
Uh-huh, uh-huh

BLACKPINK in your area

Uh-huh, uh-huh

[Verse 1]
Am
Biseushan geos gatji ulin ppyeos-sogkkaji daleum
Am
Ai changpihadagado meongseog kkalmyeon baleum
Am
Born skinny, bitch, amman saljjyeodo nan maleum
Am
Gyesan-eun neulyeodo nunchineun ppaleum
Am
Ingileul nonhajamyeon an hae ibman apeum
Am
F boys, not my boys, ssagdugssagdug jaleum
Am
Uli ileum teullindamyeon ddu-du ddu-du maj-eum
Am
Drip, drip, ice it out, bust it down, top to the bottom


[Pre-Chorus]
F
(Oh, oh-oh-oh)
G
Geom-eunsaeg bunhongbich-i

All up in it, make it lit, like
F
(Oh-oh-oh-oh)
G
"Yeah, we some bitches you can't manage"

Tto i eolyeoun geol haenaeji
F
Ulin yeppeujanghan savage
G
We some yeppeujanghan savage

[Chorus]
Am
(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah

You better run, run, run
Am
(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah

You better run, run, run

[Post-Chorus]
Am
All my diamonds, they yellow or bright white (Bing)
Am
Got 'em blind can't find me, I'm outta sight (Sight)
Am
If you mad stay mad, we not alike (Uh-uh)
Am
S-A-V-A-G-E, keep it pretty, pretty savage


[Verse 2]
Am
Biseushan geol geolchyeossjiman jataebuteo daleum
Am
Jjan hago natanamyeon kapesbuteo kkal-eum
Am
BLACK haessda PINK haessda nae mamdaelo bakkum
Am
Ne jiltuga munjeya, maybe I'm the problem

[Pre-Chorus]
F
(Oh, oh-oh-oh)
G
Geom-eunsaeg bunhongbich-i

All up in it, make it lit, like
F
(Oh-oh-oh-oh)
G
"Yeah, we some bitches you can't manage"

Tto i eolyeoun geol haenaeji
F
Ulin yeppeujanghan savage
G
We some yeppeujanghan savage

[Chorus]
Am
(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah

You better run, run, run
Am
(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah

You better run, run, run


[Post-Chorus]
Am
All my diamonds, they yellow or bright white (Bing)
Am
Got 'em blind can't find me, I'm outta sight (Sight)
Am
If you mad stay mad, we not alike (Uh-uh)
Am
S-A-V-A-G-E, keep it pretty, pretty savage

Itulah, chord gitar Pretty Savage dinyanyikan BLACKPINK, serta lirik lagu Pretty Savage dalam kunci gitar atau chord BLACKPINK. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

