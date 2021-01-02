Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Pretty Savage BLACKPINK, Lirik Lagu Pretty Savage
Chord gitar Pretty Savage dinyanyikan Blackpink, serta lirik lagu Pretty Savage dalam kunci gitar atau chord Blackpink
Simak, chord gitar Pretty Savage dinyanyikan BLACKPINK.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Pretty Savage dalam kunci gitar atau chord BLACKPINK.
[Intro]
Am
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Uh-huh, uh-huh (Rrr)
BLACKPINK in your area
Am
Uh-huh, uh-huh
BLACKPINK in your area
Uh-huh, uh-huh
[Verse 1]
Am
Biseushan geos gatji ulin ppyeos-sogkkaji daleum
Am
Ai changpihadagado meongseog kkalmyeon baleum
Am
Born skinny, bitch, amman saljjyeodo nan maleum
Am
Gyesan-eun neulyeodo nunchineun ppaleum
Am
Ingileul nonhajamyeon an hae ibman apeum
Am
F boys, not my boys, ssagdugssagdug jaleum
Am
Uli ileum teullindamyeon ddu-du ddu-du maj-eum
Am
Drip, drip, ice it out, bust it down, top to the bottom
[Pre-Chorus]
F
(Oh, oh-oh-oh)
G
Geom-eunsaeg bunhongbich-i
All up in it, make it lit, like
F
(Oh-oh-oh-oh)
G
"Yeah, we some bitches you can't manage"
Tto i eolyeoun geol haenaeji
F
Ulin yeppeujanghan savage
G
We some yeppeujanghan savage
[Chorus]
Am
(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah
You better run, run, run
Am
(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah
You better run, run, run
[Post-Chorus]
Am
All my diamonds, they yellow or bright white (Bing)
Am
Got 'em blind can't find me, I'm outta sight (Sight)
Am
If you mad stay mad, we not alike (Uh-uh)
Am
S-A-V-A-G-E, keep it pretty, pretty savage
[Verse 2]
Am
Biseushan geol geolchyeossjiman jataebuteo daleum
Am
Jjan hago natanamyeon kapesbuteo kkal-eum
Am
BLACK haessda PINK haessda nae mamdaelo bakkum
Am
Ne jiltuga munjeya, maybe I'm the problem
[Pre-Chorus]
F
(Oh, oh-oh-oh)
G
Geom-eunsaeg bunhongbich-i
All up in it, make it lit, like
F
(Oh-oh-oh-oh)
G
"Yeah, we some bitches you can't manage"
Tto i eolyeoun geol haenaeji
F
Ulin yeppeujanghan savage
G
We some yeppeujanghan savage
[Chorus]
Am
(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah
You better run, run, run
Am
(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah
You better run, run, run
[Post-Chorus]
Am
All my diamonds, they yellow or bright white (Bing)
Am
Got 'em blind can't find me, I'm outta sight (Sight)
Am
If you mad stay mad, we not alike (Uh-uh)
Am
S-A-V-A-G-E, keep it pretty, pretty savage
