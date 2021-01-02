Chord Gitar Lagu Pretty Savage BLACKPINK, Lirik Lagu Pretty Savage 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Pretty Savage dinyanyikan BLACKPINK.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Pretty Savage dalam kunci gitar atau chord BLACKPINK.

[Intro]

Am

Uh-huh, uh-huh



Uh-huh, uh-huh (Rrr)



BLACKPINK in your area

Am

Uh-huh, uh-huh



BLACKPINK in your area



Uh-huh, uh-huh



[Verse 1]

Am

Biseushan geos gatji ulin ppyeos-sogkkaji daleum

Am

Ai changpihadagado meongseog kkalmyeon baleum

Am

Born skinny, bitch, amman saljjyeodo nan maleum

Am

Gyesan-eun neulyeodo nunchineun ppaleum

Am

Ingileul nonhajamyeon an hae ibman apeum

Am

F boys, not my boys, ssagdugssagdug jaleum

Am

Uli ileum teullindamyeon ddu-du ddu-du maj-eum

Am

Drip, drip, ice it out, bust it down, top to the bottom





[Pre-Chorus]

F

(Oh, oh-oh-oh)

G

Geom-eunsaeg bunhongbich-i



All up in it, make it lit, like

F

(Oh-oh-oh-oh)

G

"Yeah, we some bitches you can't manage"



Tto i eolyeoun geol haenaeji

F

Ulin yeppeujanghan savage

G

We some yeppeujanghan savage



[Chorus]

Am

(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah



You better run, run, run

Am

(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah



You better run, run, run



[Post-Chorus]

Am

All my diamonds, they yellow or bright white (Bing)

Am

Got 'em blind can't find me, I'm outta sight (Sight)

Am

If you mad stay mad, we not alike (Uh-uh)

Am

S-A-V-A-G-E, keep it pretty, pretty savage





[Verse 2]

Am

Biseushan geol geolchyeossjiman jataebuteo daleum

Am

Jjan hago natanamyeon kapesbuteo kkal-eum

Am

BLACK haessda PINK haessda nae mamdaelo bakkum

Am

Ne jiltuga munjeya, maybe I'm the problem



[Pre-Chorus]

F

(Oh, oh-oh-oh)

G

Geom-eunsaeg bunhongbich-i



All up in it, make it lit, like

F

(Oh-oh-oh-oh)

G

"Yeah, we some bitches you can't manage"



Tto i eolyeoun geol haenaeji

F

Ulin yeppeujanghan savage

G

We some yeppeujanghan savage



[Chorus]

Am

(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah



You better run, run, run

Am

(Ooh) Bah-dah-bah-bah



You better run, run, run





[Post-Chorus]

Am

All my diamonds, they yellow or bright white (Bing)

Am

Got 'em blind can't find me, I'm outta sight (Sight)

Am

If you mad stay mad, we not alike (Uh-uh)

Am

S-A-V-A-G-E, keep it pretty, pretty savage

Itulah, chord gitar Pretty Savage dinyanyikan BLACKPINK, serta lirik lagu Pretty Savage dalam kunci gitar atau chord BLACKPINK. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )