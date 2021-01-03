Chord Gitar Lagu Cooks Still Woozy.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Cooks dinyanyikan Still Woozy.

[Intro]

C Am G x2



Am

Oh, my lovely

G C

Baby, you're all I see

Am

Lady, love you

G C

Maybe it's all I do

[Verse 1]



It's cold out, it's past eight

Am G C

And I just lost my keys again

Am

I don't know how I'll make it

G

Through the year and

C

When you're comin' home

Am

I'm stuck here but I don't feel all alone

G C

'Cause I burned the dinner that we two are waitin' on

G C Am

One more to come right through, back to



[Chorus]



Well, I want you

G C

Baby, it's all I do

Am G

Come to meet you

C

Baby, it's all I do

Am

Oh my lovely

G C

Baby, you're all I see

Am G

Let's get ready, maybe I might be



[Instrumental]

D Em Am G C



[Bridge]

D Em C

Well, you know, I've never really done this

G C

No way

D Em C

Well, I know you really haven't either so what?

G C

Can't tell you why



G C Am G



[Verse 2]

C G C

I feel like I'm eighty and confused without my pants

Am G

When somebody takes my hand

C

Tell me, we're goin' home

Am

I don't need a new invention on my phone

G C

'Cause I'm really tired of the way we're movin' on

Am G

Just lay me on the lawn



[Chorus]

Am

Well, I want you

G C

Baby, it's all I do

Am

Come to meet you

G C

Baby, it's all I do

Am

Oh my lovely

G C

Baby, you're all I see

Am G

Let's get ready, well I might be