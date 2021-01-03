Breaking News:

Simak, chord gitar Cooks dinyanyikan Still Woozy. Termasuk, lirik lagu Cooks dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Cooks Still Woozy.
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Cooks dinyanyikan Still Woozy, serta lirik lagu Cooks. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Cooks dinyanyikan Still Woozy.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Cooks dalam kunci gitar atau chord Still Woozy.

Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna

[Intro]
C Am G x2

Am
Oh, my lovely
G C
Baby, you're all I see
Am
Lady, love you
G C
Maybe it's all I do

[Verse 1]

It's cold out, it's past eight
Am G C
And I just lost my keys again
Am
I don't know how I'll make it
G
Through the year and
C
When you're comin' home
Am
I'm stuck here but I don't feel all alone
G C
'Cause I burned the dinner that we two are waitin' on
G C Am
One more to come right through, back to

[Chorus]

Well, I want you
G C
Baby, it's all I do
Am G
Come to meet you
C
Baby, it's all I do
Am
Oh my lovely
G C
Baby, you're all I see
Am G
Let's get ready, maybe I might be

[Instrumental]
D Em Am G C

[Bridge]
D Em C
Well, you know, I've never really done this
G C
No way
D Em C
Well, I know you really haven't either so what?
G C
Can't tell you why

G C Am G

[Verse 2]
C G C
I feel like I'm eighty and confused without my pants
Am G
When somebody takes my hand
C
Tell me, we're goin' home
Am
I don't need a new invention on my phone
G C
'Cause I'm really tired of the way we're movin' on
Am G
Just lay me on the lawn

[Chorus]
Am
Well, I want you
G C
Baby, it's all I do
Am
Come to meet you
G C
Baby, it's all I do
Am
Oh my lovely
G C
Baby, you're all I see
Am G
Let's get ready, well I might be

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
